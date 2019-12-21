French forces kill 33 'terrorists' in Mali - Macron
French forces killed 33 'terrorists' on Saturday in the Mopti region of Mali, President Emmanuel Macron said in a speech in Ivory Coast.
The French army command confirmed the death toll in the operation, which it said took place overnight near the Mauritanian border.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
