French forces kill 33 'terrorists' in Mali - Macron

  • Updated: 21-12-2019 20:11 IST
  • Created: 21-12-2019 19:45 IST
Representative Picture.

French forces killed 33 'terrorists' on Saturday in the Mopti region of Mali, President Emmanuel Macron said in a speech in Ivory Coast.

The French army command confirmed the death toll in the operation, which it said took place overnight near the Mauritanian border.

