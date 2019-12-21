French forces kill 33 'terrorists' in Mali - Macron

French forces killed 33 'terrorists' on Saturday in the Mopti region of Mali, President Emmanuel Macron said in a speech in Ivory Coast.

The French army command confirmed the death toll in the operation, which it said took place overnight near the Mauritanian border.

