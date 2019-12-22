Left Menu
Liverpool crowned Club World Cup champions

Liverpool won FIFA Club World Cup for the first time on Saturday with a decisive goal scored by Roberto Firmino in the ninth minute of the extra time.

  • Doha
  • Updated: 22-12-2019 02:41 IST
Liverpool's Roberto Firmino and Alisson celebrate Club World Cup win on Saturday. Image Credit: ANI

Neither club was able to score any goal in the opening 90 minutes that witnessed an up-to-mark defence from both sides inside a packed Khalifa International Stadium in Qatar's capital city of Doha.

Levelled at 0-0, the match went into extra time. The deadlock was broken by 28-year-old Roberto Firmino in the 99th minute. Liverpool last won the Champions League 2018/19 and are currently at the top of the premier league standings. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

