Meiraba wins second BWF junior title in as many months
India's Meiraba Luwang lived up to his top billing to win the Bangladesh Junior International Series 2019 here on Sunday. Top-seeded Meiraba, who hails form Manipur, beat Ken Yong Ong 21, 14, 21-18 in the final lasting 38 minutes.
Meiraba had defeated another Malaysian, M Fazriq Mohamad Razif, in the semifinals. He was one of the five Indians in the main draw. Meiraba had also clinched the boys' singles U-19 title at the Woncheon Yonex Korea Junior Open International Challenge last month.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
