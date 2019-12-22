Manoj Tiwary 'celebrates' IPL auction 'snub'

After he was left unsold in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 auction, Indian cricketer Manoj Tiwary was seen celebrating 'the snub'. Tiwary took to Twitter on Sunday and posted a video with the caption: "Life should not only be lived. It should be celebrated. So, here I'm celebrating the snub from IPL 2020 Auction."

Earlier on Saturday, former India spinner Murali Kartik expressed anger over Manoj's fate at IPL players' auction. "I don't tweet a lot, this is somewhat late since the auctions were a few days ago, but can't understand how players like @tiwarymanoj not be picked, these are guys who have given everything for the franchise they played for.other players who come to mind @s_badrinath &@pragyanojha," Kartik tweeted.

Other Indian players like Pragyan Ojha and Subramaniam Badrinath also did not find any takers at the auction. Tiwary, in the past, has represented Delhi Daredevils, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Rising Pune Supergiants and Kings XI Punjab in the tournament.

Ojha has played for Mumbai Indians and Deccan Chargers. He won the Purple Cap (award for bagging the most wickets in single IPL season) in 2010. In the auction for 2020, Australia's pacer Pat Cummins became the most expensive foreign player as he was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for INR 15.5 crore while Piyush Chawla was the most expensive Indian player as he was purchased by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for INR 6.75 crore.

A total of 62 players were bought at the auction. Out of these, 33 are foreign while rest are Indians. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

