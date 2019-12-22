Virat Kohli becomes second most run-scorer in ODIs in 2019

Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Sunday became the second most run-scorer in ODIs in 2019. He achieved the feat against West Indies in the final ODI of the three-match series here at the Barabati Stadium.

Kohli notched up his 55th half-century of his career. As a result, he surpassed West Indies' Shai Hope to achieve the feat. The 31-year-old now has 1,377 runs in the 50-over format after playing a knock of 85 runs in the series decider against the Caribbean while Hope has 1,345 runs to his name this year.

Opener Rohit Sharma currently is the leading run-scorer of 2019 with 1,490 runs to his name. Earlier, Nicholas Pooran and Kieron Pollard's knocks of 89 and an unbeaten 74 respectively enabled West Indies to set a target of 316 runs for India.

The Men in Blue chased down the target with ease and won the decider and the series 2-1. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

