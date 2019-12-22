Bottom placed Watford stuns Manchester United with 2-0 win

Bottom placed Watford on Sunday stunned Manchester United with 2-0 win at Vicarage Road here in the Premier League clash. After a lacklustre first half, the game picked up pace in the second half as Watford scored two goals in the first four minutes after the interval.

Ismaila Sarr scored the opening goal for Watford in the 50th minute of the game. Sarr was brought down by a loose challenge from United's Aaron Wan-Bissaka in the box. The referee offered Penalty to the Watford.

Troy Deeney did not miss the opportunity and scored the goal for the Watford in the 54th minute, extending their lead to 2-0 over the Manchester United. United tried its best but no goals were further scored in the match and scoreline remained the same.

With this win, Watford is still placed at the bottom of the table and Manchester United ranking too remained unchanged. Watford is at the 20th spot while United at 8th on the points table. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

