Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bottom placed Watford stuns Manchester United with 2-0 win

Bottom placed Watford on Sunday stunned Manchester United with 2-0 win at Vicarage Road here in the Premier League clash.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Watford
  • |
  • Updated: 22-12-2019 23:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-12-2019 23:34 IST
Bottom placed Watford stuns Manchester United with 2-0 win
Watford side celebrating!. Image Credit: ANI

Bottom placed Watford on Sunday stunned Manchester United with 2-0 win at Vicarage Road here in the Premier League clash. After a lacklustre first half, the game picked up pace in the second half as Watford scored two goals in the first four minutes after the interval.

Ismaila Sarr scored the opening goal for Watford in the 50th minute of the game. Sarr was brought down by a loose challenge from United's Aaron Wan-Bissaka in the box. The referee offered Penalty to the Watford.

Troy Deeney did not miss the opportunity and scored the goal for the Watford in the 54th minute, extending their lead to 2-0 over the Manchester United. United tried its best but no goals were further scored in the match and scoreline remained the same.

With this win, Watford is still placed at the bottom of the table and Manchester United ranking too remained unchanged. Watford is at the 20th spot while United at 8th on the points table. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Clashes as police try to clear Hong Kong protesters after Uighur support rally

UPDATE 1-Trump slams House's impeachment delay as 'so unfair'

Boeing spacecraft lands in New Mexico after mission cut short: NASA

UPDATE 1-Australian PM defends climate policies as cooler weather helps firefighters

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Legionaires founder sexually abused 60 boys, religious order's report says

Sexual abuse of minors was rife among superiors of the Legionaires of Christ Catholic religious order, with at least 60 boys abused by its founder Father Marcial Maciel, a report by the group showed.The report is important because for decad...

Greek foreign minister makes whirlwind regional tour amid sea dispute

Benghazi Libya, Dec 22 AFP Greeces foreign minister was on a whirlwind tour of eastern Libya, Egypt and Cyprus Sunday amid tensions with Turkey following Ankaras contentious maritime deal with the Tripoli government. The agreement signed la...

Syria regime advances in Idlib, 9 civilians killed

Maaret Al-Numan Syria, Dec 22 AFP Regime forces have seized dozens of towns and villages in northwest Syria from jihadists following days of violent clashes, fuelling an exodus of civilians, a war monitor said Sunday. The fresh advances in ...

German union threatens Lufthansa strikes after Christmas

Frankfurt Am Main, Dec 22 AFP A German cabin crew union on Sunday threatened Lufthansa with fresh walkouts after Christmas as discussions to resolve a bitter dispute over pay and conditions failed to make progress. Speaking after the latest...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019