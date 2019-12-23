Seahawks-49ers flexed to Sunday night finale

The final game of the NFL's regular season will be a big one. The league announced Sunday that next week's San Francisco 49ers' game at the Seattle Seahawks will be flexed to the prime-time slot on NBC's Sunday Night Football. Both have clinched playoff spots, but the NFC West title, playoff seeding and home-field advantage in the conference playoffs will be at stake.

The 49ers (12-3) are guaranteed the NFC's top seed with a victory. The loser would have to open the playoffs on the road in the wild-card round. The teams played a classic on a Monday night in Week 10, when Jason Myers kicked a 42-yard field goal as time expired for a 27-24 win as the visiting Seahawks handed San Francisco its first defeat after an 8-0 start.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.