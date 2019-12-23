Jets post upset win over Steelers

Sam Ficken kicked two of his three field goals in the second half on Sunday as the New York Jets pulled away from a halftime tie to upset the visiting Pittsburgh Steelers 16-10. Quarterback Sam Darnold passed for 183 yards and a touchdown to Robby Anderson as New York (6-9) reached six wins for the first time in four years. Le'Veon Bell rushed for 72 yards on 25 carries against his former team.

Pittsburgh (8-7) lost its second in a row as its hopes for a playoff spot diminished. Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph, in relief, passed for 129 yards and a touchdown to Diontae Johnson before retreating to the sideline because of a left shoulder injury.

Devlin "Duck" Hodges, started and finished the game, passing for 84 yards and two interceptions. Pittsburgh lost running back James Conner (thigh) in the second quarter and center Maurkice Pouncey (knee) in the third quarter.

On the opening drive, the Jets moved 75 yards in 11 plays and took a 7-0 lead on Darnold's 23-yard pass to Anderson, who leapt over double coverage in the end zone. Pittsburgh's first possession ended with Tarell Basham's first career interception.

In the first minute of the second quarter, Ficken extended New York's lead to 10-0 with a career-long 54-yard field goal. Marcus Maye got his first interception of the year, and the second of the game thrown by Hodges. That gave Hodges six interceptions in two weeks and a seat on the bench.

Chris Boswell cut the lead to 10-3 with a 49-yard field goal with 1:18 left in the second quarter, but Pittsburgh wasn't done in the half. T.J. Watt stripped the ball from Darnold and recovered the fumble, leading to Rudolph's 29-yard touchdown throw to Johnson, who made an over-the-shoulder catch in the end zone for a 10-10 tie with four seconds left.

The Jets, on a drive spurred by Darnold's 32-yard pass to Trevon Wesco, took a 13-10 lead on Ficken's 37-yard field goal with 6:32 left in the third quarter. With 3:11 left in the fourth quarter, Ficken kicked a 42-yarder to make it 16-10.

