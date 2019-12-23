Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jets post upset win over Steelers

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 23-12-2019 02:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-12-2019 02:44 IST
Jets post upset win over Steelers

Sam Ficken kicked two of his three field goals in the second half on Sunday as the New York Jets pulled away from a halftime tie to upset the visiting Pittsburgh Steelers 16-10. Quarterback Sam Darnold passed for 183 yards and a touchdown to Robby Anderson as New York (6-9) reached six wins for the first time in four years. Le'Veon Bell rushed for 72 yards on 25 carries against his former team.

Pittsburgh (8-7) lost its second in a row as its hopes for a playoff spot diminished. Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph, in relief, passed for 129 yards and a touchdown to Diontae Johnson before retreating to the sideline because of a left shoulder injury.

Devlin "Duck" Hodges, started and finished the game, passing for 84 yards and two interceptions. Pittsburgh lost running back James Conner (thigh) in the second quarter and center Maurkice Pouncey (knee) in the third quarter.

On the opening drive, the Jets moved 75 yards in 11 plays and took a 7-0 lead on Darnold's 23-yard pass to Anderson, who leapt over double coverage in the end zone. Pittsburgh's first possession ended with Tarell Basham's first career interception.

In the first minute of the second quarter, Ficken extended New York's lead to 10-0 with a career-long 54-yard field goal. Marcus Maye got his first interception of the year, and the second of the game thrown by Hodges. That gave Hodges six interceptions in two weeks and a seat on the bench.

Chris Boswell cut the lead to 10-3 with a 49-yard field goal with 1:18 left in the second quarter, but Pittsburgh wasn't done in the half. T.J. Watt stripped the ball from Darnold and recovered the fumble, leading to Rudolph's 29-yard touchdown throw to Johnson, who made an over-the-shoulder catch in the end zone for a 10-10 tie with four seconds left.

The Jets, on a drive spurred by Darnold's 32-yard pass to Trevon Wesco, took a 13-10 lead on Ficken's 37-yard field goal with 6:32 left in the third quarter. With 3:11 left in the fourth quarter, Ficken kicked a 42-yarder to make it 16-10.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Clashes as police try to clear Hong Kong protesters after Uighur support rally

UPDATE 1-Trump slams House's impeachment delay as 'so unfair'

Boeing spacecraft lands in New Mexico after mission cut short: NASA

UPDATE 1-Australian PM defends climate policies as cooler weather helps firefighters

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Southern Venezuela military facility raided, one soldier dead -officials

Assailants raided a military facility in southern Venezuela early on Sunday morning, stealing weapons and killing one soldier, authorities said. Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino said police and the military had detained some suspects and r...

UPDATE 2-Croatian president, former PM in presidential run-off on Jan. 5

The Socialist Democrats candidate and former prime minister Zoran Milanovic came first in the first round of Croatias presidential election, the State Electoral Commission said on Sunday after 99 of votes were counted.Milanovic got 29.5 of ...

French workers vote to halt output at Lavera refinery - union

A halt in production has started on Sunday at PetroIneos 210,000 barrels-per-day Lavera oil refinery in southern France after CGT union workers voted to stop production as part of protests over pension reform, a union official said.Emmanuel...

Saints WR Thomas breaks Harrison's receptions record

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas broke Marvin Harrisons single-season record for receptions by making his 144th on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans. Thomas made the grab, his 11th of the game, with 314 remaining in the fou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019