Blue Jackets' Bjorkstrand out 4-6 weeks

Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Oliver Bjorkstrand is expected to miss four-to-six weeks with a rib/cartilage contusion and oblique strain, the team announced Sunday. Bjorkstand was placed on injured reserve on Sunday, one day after he scored two goals in the Blue Jackets' 5-1 victory over the New Jersey Devils.

The 24-year-old Dane, who is in the midst of a four-game point streak (five goals, two assists) has collected a team high-tying 12 goals to go along with 11 assists and 10 penalty minutes in 36 games this season. Bjorkstand has recorded 56 goals, 64 assists and 33 penalty minutes in 233 career games since being selected by Columbus in the third round of the 2013 NHL Draft.

The Blue Jackets reached out to Cleveland of the American Hockey League and requested an emergency recall of fellow forward Nathan Gerbe. Gerbe, 32, has collected 58 goals, 80 assists and 172 penalty minutes in 396 career games with the Buffalo Sabres, Carolina Hurricanes and Blue Jackets.

--Field Level Media

