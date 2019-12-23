Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lundqvist, Kreider fuel Rangers past Ducks

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New York
  • |
  • Updated: 23-12-2019 07:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-12-2019 07:08 IST
Lundqvist, Kreider fuel Rangers past Ducks
Image Credit: pixabay

Henrik Lundqvist won a battle of former Vezina Trophy winners, Chris Kreider scored twice and the New York Rangers skated to a 5-1 victory over the visiting Anaheim Ducks on Sunday afternoon. The 2012 Vezina winner as the NHL's top goaltender, Lundqvist notched his 457th career win by stopping 19 of 20 shots as the Ducks generated very little pressure on the Swedish netminder.

The Ducks' Ryan Miller, who won the Vezina in 2010 while playing with Buffalo, stopped 36 shots and slid to 15-9-6 all-time against the Rangers. Kreider scored in each of the first two periods to bring his goal total to 10, and Filip Chytil and Brett Howden also scored for New York, which split the season series with Anaheim.

Mika Zibanejad tied for the NHL lead by recording his third short-handed goal and added an assist, giving him five goals and four helpers in a five-game point streak. Artemi Panarin grabbed an assist to extend his point streak to seven games (seven goals, four assists) and has points in 23 of his last 27 games.

The Rangers were playing the first of back-to-back contests. They face the Flyers in Philadelphia on Monday before their three-day holiday break. Sam Steel produced a goal for Anaheim, which ended its four-game road swing through the Tri-State area with a 1-3-0 mark.

Ducks defenseman Erik Gudbranson played in his 500th game but captain Ryan Getzlaf (flu) missed his second straight match. Two minutes after Lundqvist stopped Nicolas Deslauriers on a breakaway, Chytil went wide to the right and lifted in a backhander into the short side for his ninth goal at 7:14 of the first period.

Playing right wing in place of rookie Kaapo Kakko (lower body), Howden tallied his fourth on a rebound at 8:45, but Steel made it 2-1 when he batted in a rebound off Lundqvist 1:13 later. Kreider then stole the puck at the Ducks' blue line, dashed in on Miller, cut across the slot and backhanded home a shot while the clubs were skating four-on-four, making it 3-1 with 7:44 to play in the first.

Miller kept Anaheim's disadvantage to two goals with a strong kick save on Greg McKegg in front of an open net with eight minutes left in the second, but Kreider chipped in his second off Zibanejad's dish for a 4-1 lead with 3:51 to go in the frame. Zibanejad scored on the penalty kill 76 seconds into the third for the final margin.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Clashes as police try to clear Hong Kong protesters after Uighur support rally

UPDATE 1-Trump slams House's impeachment delay as 'so unfair'

UPDATE 2-Battle lines harden over Trump impeachment trial witnesses

Boeing spacecraft lands in New Mexico after mission cut short: NASA

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Air New Zealand to send NZ meat to global markets this Christmas

Air New Zealand is helping to put Christmas lunch on the table for people around the world this holiday season.The airlines cargo team is working with New Zealand meat producers and exporters from around the country to send meat to internat...

PREVIEW-Cricket-England fancied for test series as host look for fresh energy

England will be looking to bring a heady year to a successful close in the opening test of their four-match series against South Africa, which starts on Boxing Day in Pretoria, but must beware a home side eager to revive their fortunes.Engl...

FACTBOX-Cricket-South Africa v England test series

Factbox on the test series between South Africa and England, which begins in Pretoria on Thursday times GMT FIXTURES First test Dec. 26-30 Pretoria 0800 Second test Jan. 3-7 Cape Town 0830 Third test Jan. 16-20 Port Elizabeth 0800 Fourth te...

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec 23

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines- Vodafone nears full-fibre deal with Goldman-backed telecoms group httpson.ft.com390APGt - Hea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019