Keller, Ekman-Larsson lead Coyotes in rout of Wings

  • Updated: 23-12-2019 08:21 IST
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Clayton Keller scored two goals and an assisted on another, and Oliver Ekman-Larsson had three assists as the Arizona Coyotes rolled past the host Detroit Red Wings 5-2 on Sunday. Carl Soderberg, Taylor Hall, and Christian Dvorak also scored for Arizona, which has alternated losses and wins for eight straight games. Antti Raanta made 28 saves, including six on the power play.

The Coyotes bounced back from an 8-5 loss to Minnesota, the only time they had allowed more than five goals this season. Rookie Filip Zadina notched his third goal of the season for Detroit. Tyler Bertuzzi also scored, and Jimmy Howard, making his first start this month after recovering from a groin injury, stopped 40 shots.

The Red Wings, who have the worst record in the league, have lost their last four games. The Coyotes grabbed a 2-0 lead in the first period.

Keller scored his first goal of the night at 13:25 when he one-timed a pass from Nick Schmaltz. The puck skittered over Howard's left pad and into the net. Ekman-Larsson was also credited with an assist.

Keller then ripped a shot from the right side that got past Howard on the blocker side at 16:43. Schmaltz and Ekman-Larsson once again picked up the assists. Arizona gained a 3-0 lead in the opening minute of the second period. Detroit forward Darren Helm committed a turnover in his own zone. Keller wheeled around and took a shot from the right circle. Howard make a skate save, but Soderberg tapped it in on a backhander.

Hall scored the first goal of the third period and his seventh of the season. During a delayed Detroit penalty, he lifted a shot from the right side over Howard's left shoulder at the 5:41 mark. Zadina scored midway through the period to break up the shutout bid. Dvorak quickly answered with a tip-in of an Ekman-Larsson shot from the point. Jordan Gross scored the first point of his NHL career by getting the second assist.

Bertuzzi increased his point streak to five games with his goal, his 14th, at 15:31. He scored on a shot from the left side.

