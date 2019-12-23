Left Menu
Flames snap skid, hammer Stars in Dallas

  • Reuters
  • Dallas
  • Updated: 23-12-2019 08:30 IST
  • Created: 23-12-2019 08:25 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@NHLFlames)

Matthew Tkachuk had a goal and two assists as the Calgary Flames scored three power-play goals and a short-handed in defeating the host Dallas Stars 5-1 on Sunday. Sean Monahan had a goal and an assist and Andrew Mangiapane, Mikael Backlund and Derek Ryan also scored for Calgary, which snapped a three-game winless streak and improved to 8-2-1 under interim coach Geoff Ward. Elias Lindholm added three assists and goaltender David Rittich made 26 saves while also being credited with his first assist of the season.

Denis Gurianov scored for Dallas and goalie Ben Bishop stopped 25 of 29 shots. The Stars are to 14-5-3 in their past 22 games against the Flames. Calgary opened the scoring at 12:11 of the first period. Tkachuk and Lindholm sent the puck back and forth behind the Dallas net before Lindholm found Mangiapane open in the slot and his one-timer beat Bishop.

The Stars responded quickly, with Gurianov tying the score 38 seconds later by taking a pass from Justin Dowling and beating a defender down the boards on the right before cutting in front of the net and scoring past Rittich. Monahan and Tkachuk scored power-play goals 1:53 apart in the second period as Calgary broke the 1-1 tie.

Tkachuk's wrist shot from the top of the right faceoff circle at 12:28 of the period, off a pass from Lindholm, made it 2-1. Monahan scored at 14:21, taking a pass from Tkachuk in the low slot and beating Bishop.

The goals came after hooking penalties against Dallas' Corey Perry and Jamie Benn. Backlund scored on a power-play goal at 10:21 of the third, finding his own rebound sitting in the crease and poking the puck into the net.

Ryan capped the scoring with a short-handed, empty-net goal at 17:56. Dallas' Tyler Seguin had his five-game point streak (four goals, three assists) snapped.

