Left Menu
Development News Edition

NHL roundup: Hall scores first goal with Coyotes in rout of Wings

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Detroit
  • |
  • Updated: 23-12-2019 09:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-12-2019 09:10 IST
NHL roundup: Hall scores first goal with Coyotes in rout of Wings
(Representative Image) Image Credit: Wikimedia

Clayton Keller scored two goals and an assisted on another, and Oliver Ekman-Larsson had three assists as the Arizona Coyotes rolled past the host Detroit Red Wings 5-2 on Sunday. Carl Soderberg, Christian Dvorak, and Taylor Hall also scored for Arizona, which has alternated losses and wins for nine straight games. It was Hall's first goal for the Coyotes after being traded from the New Jersey Devils on Dec. 16

Antti Raanta made 28 saves for the Coyotes, including six against the power play. Rookie Filip Zadina and Tyler Bertuzzi scored for Detroit, which sunk further into the NHL basement with the worst record in the league at 9-26-3 (21 points) and has lost four straight.

Rangers 5, Ducks 1 Henrik Lundqvist won a battle of former Vezina Trophy winners, Chris Kreider scored twice and host New York skated past Anaheim on the finale of the Ducks' trek through the Tri-State area.

The 2012 Vezina winner as the NHL's top goaltender, Lundqvist notched his 457th career win by stopping 19 of 20 shots as the Ducks generated very little pressure on the Swedish netminder. The Ducks' Ryan Miller, who won the Vezina in 2010 while playing with Buffalo, stopped 36 shots and slid to 15-9-6 all-time against the Rangers. Kreider scored in each of the first two periods to bring his goal total to 10, and Filip Chytil and Brett Howden also scored for New York, which split the season series with Anaheim. Sam Steel produced a goal for Anaheim, which ended its four-game road swing with a 1-3-0 mark.

Flames 5, Stars 1 Matthew Tkachuk had a goal and two assists as Calgary scored three power-play goals and a short-hander in defeating host Dallas to end a three-game winless streak.

Sean Monahan had a goal and an assist and Andrew Mangiapane, Mikael Backlund and Derek Ryan also scored for Calgary, which improved to 8-2-1 under interim coach Geoff Ward. Elias Lindholm added three assists, and goaltender David Rittich made 26 saves while also being credited with his first assist of the season. Denis Gurianov scored for Dallas and goalie Ben Bishop stopped 25 of 29 shots. The Stars are to 14-5-3 in their past 22 games against the Flames.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Clashes as police try to clear Hong Kong protesters after Uighur support rally

UPDATE 2-Battle lines harden over Trump impeachment trial witnesses

UPDATE 1-Trump slams House's impeachment delay as 'so unfair'

Boeing spacecraft lands in New Mexico after mission cut short: NASA

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Taliban claim attack that killed US soldier in Afghanistan

Kabul, Dec 23 AFP The Taliban on Monday claimed responsibility for an attack that killed a US service member, saying insurgents also wounded several American and Afghan troops. In a WhatsApp message to AFP, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Muja...

Anti-CAA protest: Muzaffarnagar admin forms special cell to probe cases of violence

The district administration has constituted a special investigation cell to probe cases of violence during the protests against the amended citizenship law here, police said on Monday. The cell will comprise 18 police personnel, including 1...

Three grounded B737 freighter planes back in operation: SpiceJet

No-frills carrier SpiceJet on Monday said it has re-started operations of three Boeing 737 freighter aircraft that were grounded earlier this month. The three planes were grounded due to a potential defect after an advice from Israeli Aeros...

China to lower import tariffs from January

Eds Adding more inputs Beijing, Dec 23 AFP Beijing will lower import tariffs on more than 850 products including frozen pork from next month, the finance ministry said Monday, as authorities battle a severe shortage of the meat staple.China...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019