Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Talking points from Premier League weekend

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 23-12-2019 14:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-12-2019 14:52 IST
Soccer-Talking points from Premier League weekend

A few talking points from the weekend's Premier League action. CHELSEA's RUDIGER BLASTS RACIST ABUSE

Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger said he faced racist abuse during his club's 2-0 win at Tottenham Hotspur, triggering a flood of messages of support and calls for action against racism in the English game. Tottenham vowed to take the "strongest possible action" if any fan is identified as having made racist gestures.

Former Manchester United and England defender Gary Neville said players should walk off in solidarity if a team mate is abused. The Professional Footballers Association (PFA) has called for government action to tackle the problem that has reared its head across Europe this season. LAMPARD OUTSHINES OLD BOSS MOURINHO

Frank Lampard faced the biggest challenge of his reign as Chelsea manager as he went head-to-head with his old mentor Jose Mourinho. He emerged with top marks after a 2-0 win at Tottenham Hotspur strengthened Chelsea's hold on fourth place. After a run of four defeats in five league games, Lampard tweaked his system to 5-2-3 from his usual 4-3-3 and Chelsea dominated their London rivals from start to finish.

It was a significant moment for Lampard as he got the better of a manager renowned for tactical acumen. It was a reality check for Tottenham as the "Mourinho bounce" came to an end in dismal fashion. HAS PEARSON STARTED WATFORD'S GREAT ESCAPE?

Watford's 2-0 victory over Manchester United was only their second of the season and offered a glimpse of an escape route from the bottom of the table. Pearson saved Leicester City from the drop against the odds in 2014-15, the season before they won the title under Claudio Ranieri, and Watford fans believe he can repeat that feat.

Watford were resolute and organised against United with Ismaila Sar and Troy Deeney scoring early in the second half. While they will be bottom at Christmas they are level on points with Norwich City and six from the safety zone. MANCHESTER CITY BACK IN FORM

It might already be too late, but Manchester City's 3-1 home win over Leicester City was a reminder to Liverpool that Pep Guardiola's side will not relinquish their title with a whimper. Leicester had emerged as Liverpool's closest pursuers and could have closed the gap to seven points on Saturday but despite taking the lead were outplayed as City clicked.

City remain 11 points adrift in third place but look capable of putting together a long winning run that could yet make the title race interesting in the New Year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Clashes as police try to clear Hong Kong protesters after Uighur support rally

UPDATE 2-Battle lines harden over Trump impeachment trial witnesses

UPDATE 1-Trump slams House's impeachment delay as 'so unfair'

Johnson & Johnson cleared in baby powder-cancer litigation case in US

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Winning FIFA Club World Cup adds to our positivity, says Joe Gomez.

Liverpools Joe Gomez said that winning FIFA Club World Cup adds to our positivity. Winning this only adds to our positivity, Goal.com quoted Gomez as saying.The Liverpool won FIFA Club World Cup for the first time defeating Flamengo 1-0 at ...

Dyson Opens Its First Dyson Demo in Mumbai at Palladium High Street Phoenix

- Test, Try and Experience Dyson Technology MUMBAI, Dec. 23, 2019 PRNewswire -- Dyson officially opened the doors to its first Dyson Demo Store in Mumbai on 18th December 2019. The space has been engineered to encourage people to pick-up, ...

China attacks US Space Force as threat to outer space peace

Beijing, Dec 23 AP Rising space power China on Monday attacked the newly created US Space Force as a direct threat to outer space peace and security. Foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told reporters that China is deeply concerned about...

Taliban claim attack that killed US soldier in Afghanistan

The Taliban on Monday claimed responsibility for an attack that killed a US service member, saying insurgents also wounded several American and Afghan troops. In a WhatsApp message to AFP, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said insurgent...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019