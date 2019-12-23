SAI set to recruit Assistant Directors with national and international sports background

Sports Authority of India (SAI) is set to recruit 19 UPSC personnel for the position of Assistant Directors. In this particular set of recruitment, a first-of-its-kind, SAI plans to give special weightage to UPSC candidates who are not only meritorious in terms of UPSC examinations but also from sports as well.

For this, they would soon be opening the positions to candidates who were waitlisted in UPSC examinations for 2016, 2017 and 2018 and have participated in the national level or represented India on the international level in an identified Olympic sport discipline. To make the selection process easier, SAI will give 60 per cent weightage to the candidate's UPSC examinations marks, 20 per cent weightage to his/her participation in a sports competitions in the senior age group at national/international events and 20 per cent to the UPSC interview of the candidate.

With this, SAI is set to have in its fold administrators with specialised knowledge at national and international level in sport, who will work towards executing policies to improve India's medal tally in the 2024 and 2028 Olympics. (ANI)

