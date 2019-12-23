Left Menu
Development News Edition

Barcelona are best paid sports team in the world - study

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 23-12-2019 17:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-12-2019 16:48 IST
Barcelona are best paid sports team in the world - study
Representative image Image Credit: IANS

Barcelona has retained its position as the world's best-paid professional sports team while National Basketball Association (NBA) sides took seven out of the top 10 places this year, a study http://www.globalsportssalaries.com/GSSS%202019.pdf by research body Sporting Intelligence has revealed. Data from the annual Global Sports Salary Survey shows the average basic pay at the Spanish giants this season is 9.8 million pounds ($12.75 million), dipping slightly from last year's 10.5 million pounds.

Barcelona holding onto top spot is largely down to Argentina forward Lionel Messi's gross basic annual pay of more than 50 million pounds including guaranteed image rights fees. Real Madrid is second on the list with an average basic pay of around 8.9 million pounds while Serie A champions Juventus -- who signed Messi's great rival Cristiano Ronaldo in 2018 -- are in third place.

Portland Trailblazers are fourth with an average pay of 8 million pounds, ahead of fellow NBA sides Golden State Warriors, Orlando Magic, Oklahoma City Thunder, Denver Nuggets, Miami Heat, and Cleveland Cavaliers. English soccer champions Manchester City are 13th at 6.9 million pounds -- below France's Paris St Germain in 12th (7.1 million pounds) -- but ahead of local rivals Manchester United who are 33rd (6.1 million pounds).

The average annual salary of a Premier League player climbed over 3 million pounds for the first time - a rise of 6.1% from last year - making the competition the highest paying soccer league, while the NBA was first overall. Major League Baseball teams experienced mixed fortunes on the list.

The New York Yankees, who last week signed pitcher Gerrit Cole to a nine-year deal worth a reported $324 million, are 32nd while the Toronto Blue Jays, Baltimore Orioles, Kansas City Royals and Arizona Diamondbacks were among the biggest fallers. Data revealed that Spain's La Liga and the Premier League were joint-top in terms of social media popularity, well ahead of the NBA, NFL and Serie A.

($1 = 0.7684 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Clashes as police try to clear Hong Kong protesters after Uighur support rally

UPDATE 2-Battle lines harden over Trump impeachment trial witnesses

UPDATE 1-Trump slams House's impeachment delay as 'so unfair'

Johnson & Johnson cleared in baby powder-cancer litigation case in US

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Parties with names having religious connotation not being registered since 2005: EC to HC

The Election Commission on Monday told the Delhi High Court that in 2005 it took a policy decision not to register any political party having a name with religious connotations and thereafter, no such party has been registered. However, any...

Global Gender Summit: Gender-sensitive action to reduce climate change’s effects on women

The Global Gender Summit 2019 took place last month in Rwandas capital, Kigali with a strong call to surge ahead on gender issues and move from commitment to action. The African entrepreneurs who were present at the Summit summoned the fina...

UPDATE 4-Saudi sentences five to death, three to jail over Khashoggi murder

Saudi Arabia on Monday sentenced five people to death and three more to jail terms totaling 24 years over the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Istanbul in October last year.Saudi Deputy Public Prosecutor and spokesman Shalaan ...

Japan's Abe urges Hong Kong freedoms in Xi meeting

Beijing, Dec 23 AFP Hong Kong should continue to be free and open, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told the Chinese president on Monday, as the city is rocked by months of pro-democracy protests. Abe met with Chinese President Xi Jinping...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019