The following are the to expected stories at 2100 hours:

SPO-CRI-LD TEAM Fit-again Bumrah back in Indian team; Rohit, Shami take breaks

By Kushan Sarkar New Delhi, Dec 23 (PTI) A fit-again Jasprit Bumrah will headline India's pace attack in the limited-overs series against Sri Lanka (T20) and Australia (ODIs) in January next year while vice-captain Rohit Sharma was on Monday rested from the series versus the islanders.

SPO-CRI-IND-ROHIT-LD COMMENTS

World Cup win would have been nice but enjoyed batting through 2019: Rohit Cuttack, Dec 23 (PTI) Not being able to win the ODI World Cup is Rohit Sharma's sole regret in a phenomenal 2019 during which he "understood" his batting better than ever.

SPO-CRI-ICC-RANKINGS

Kohli, Rohit end year on top of ICC ODI rankings Dubai, Dec 23 (PTI) India skipper Virat Kohli and his limited overs deputy Rohit Sharma will end 2019 as number one and two in the ICC ODI rankings for batsmen, having maintained their places following a fine showing against the West Indies.

SPO-CRI-PANT-SPECIALIST

Pant to work under specialist coach, needs to improve keeping: MSK Prasad New Delhi, Dec 23 (PTI) A specialist will be employed to help embattled India cricketer Rishabh Pant improve his wicket-keeping skills, chief selector MSK Prasad said here on Monday.

SPO-CRI-IND-A-SQUAD

Shaw named in India A squad for New Zealand tour New Delhi, Dec 23 (PTI) The in-form Prithvi Shaw on Monday took another step towards an India comeback after being named in the A squad for the tour of New Zealand.

SPO-CRI-IND-JADEJA Need to prove to myself, not world, that I can play ODIs: Jadeja

By Tapan Mohanta Cuttack, Dec 23 (PTI) The unbeaten 39 in a high-scoring series-decider earned him plaudits but for India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, it was more about proving a point to himself rather than the world that he is still a good enough player in limited-overs format.

SPO-CRI-GANGULY-JADEJA

Jadeja's improvement with bat so important: Ganguly New Delhi, Dec 23 (PTI) BCCI president Sourav Ganguly says Ravindra Jadeja's improved batting will be very important for the Indian team going into the future after the all-rounder played a crucial cameo in the third ODI against the West Indies in Cuttack.

SPO-CRI-DHONI-MILESTONE

MS Dhoni completes 15 years in international cricket New Delhi, Dec 23 (PTI) Two time World Cup winning former India captain MS Dhoni on Monday completed 15 years in international cricket, a milestone that has come at a time when he is on a sabbatical from the game.

SPO-CRI-IND-POORAN

Back from career-threatening accident, young Pooran indebted to "father figure" Pollard By Tapan Mohanta

Cuttack, Dec 23 (PTI) First there was an accident and it followed the trauma of not being able to walk for six months as future looked bleak and uncertain for the then 20-year-old Nicholas Pooran.

SPO-YEAR-BAD Inconsistent world-conqueror Sindhu, fast-rising Lakshya steer Indian badminton in 2019

By Amit Kumar Das New Delhi, Dec 23 (PTI) A momentous gold at the world championships more than made up for P V Sindhu's otherwise ordinary run in the circuit, while teenager Lakshya Sen ensured that Indian men's badminton had a strong future to look forward to in a mixed bag that was 2019.

SPO-CRI-LD PAK

Pakistan seal triumphant Test cricket return with Sri Lanka win Karachi, Dec 23 (AFP) Pakistan celebrated the return of Test cricket for the first time in over 10 years with a convincing 263-run win over Sri Lanka in the second Test in Karachi on Monday, taking the series 1-0.

SPO-YEAR-TENNIS

Indian tennis in 2019: Rise of Sumit Nagal and the Davis Cup that cost Bhupathi captaincy By Amanpreet Singh

New Delhi, Dec 23 (PTI) Sumit Nagal gave Indian tennis a blockbuster moment by taking a set off Roger Federer but it was the all-too-familiar player versus administrator tussle that dominated Indian tennis in a largely underwhelming year.

SPO-LIFT-IND Lifter Rakhi creates two new national records

Doha, Dec 23 (PTI) Indian weightlifter Rakhi Halder created two new national records on her way to a bronze medal in the women's 64kg weight category at the Qatar International Cup here.

SPO-CRI-MANI-LD IND India a far greater security risk than Pakistan: PCB chief Mani

Karachi, Dec 23 (PTI) Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Ehsan Mani has called India a "far greater security risk" than his strife-torn country, where Test cricket returned for the first time after the 2009 terror attack in Lahore.

SPO-CRI-PHILANDER Last of 'the pack', Philander announces international retirement

Johannesburg, Dec 23 (PTI) Seasoned South Africa pacer Vernon Philander will retire from international cricket following the upcoming Test series against England, announced Cricket South Africa on Monday.

SPO-CRI-WOM-CHALLENGER-SQUADS Harmanpreet, Smriti, Veda to lead teams in Challenger Trophy

Mumbai, Dec 23 (PTI) Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana and Veda Kirshnamurthi will lead the India A, B and C teams respectively in the women's T20 Challenger Trophy to be played in Cuttack from January 4 to 11.

