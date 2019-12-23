Left Menu
  23-12-2019
Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. NBA roundup: Raptors stun Mavs with 30-point comeback

Kyle Lowry scored 20 of his 32 points in the fourth quarter and added 10 assists and eight rebounds as the Toronto Raptors overcame a 30-point third-quarter deficit to post a 110-107 victory over the visiting Dallas Mavericks on Sunday. The 30-point deficit was the largest the Raptors have overcome to win a game in franchise history. The previous high was 27. NHL roundup: Hall scores first goal with Coyotes in rout of Wings

Clayton Keller scored two goals and an assisted on another, and Oliver Ekman-Larsson had three assists as the Arizona Coyotes rolled past the host Detroit Red Wings 5-2 on Sunday. Carl Soderberg, Christian Dvorak, and Taylor Hall also scored for Arizona, which has alternated losses and wins for nine straight games. It was Hall's first goal for the Coyotes after being traded from the New Jersey Devils on Dec. 16 Stalwart Super Bowl, ascendant Tiger top priciest sports moments of 2019

Football fans hoping to see a pair of Super Bowl tickets under the tree this week will need to be on the top of Santa's nice list, with the NFL's championship game once again topping the ranking for most expensive U.S. sporting event of the year. Super Bowl LIII fetched an average price of $4,320 per ticket on StubHub in 2019, according to data provided to Reuters, topping the ticket exchange platform's top 10 list of priciest U.S. sports events, with the Masters golf tournament and NBA Finals rounding out the top three. McDavid, MacKinnon, Ovechkin, Pastrnak voted NHL ASG captains

Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid was voted the Pacific Division captain for the NHL All-Star Game for the fourth consecutive year on Saturday. He'll be joined by the Colorado Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon (Central Division) in the Western Conference, while the Washington Capitals' Alex Ovechkin (Metropolitan) and the Boston Bruins' David Pastrnak (Atlantic) were named captains in the East. All were determined by fan vote. NFL roundup: Eagles top Cowboys, regain division control

Quarterback Carson Wentz threw one touchdown pass, Miles Sanders rushed for another and the host Philadelphia Eagles took control of the NFC East race with a 17-9 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. Wentz finished 31 of 40 for 319 yards as he led the Eagles to a third straight win and an 8-7 record. If the Eagles win their finale next Sunday on the road against the New York Giants, they'll win the division and clinch a playoff berth for the third consecutive season. Saints WR Thomas breaks Harrison's receptions record

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas broke Marvin Harrison's single-season record for receptions by making his 144th on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans. Thomas made the grab, his 11th of the game, with 3:14 remaining in the fourth quarter on what was originally ruled a 14-yard touchdown. A review determined Thomas was down at the 1-yard line, but he caught a 2-yard touchdown two plays later with 2:10 left as the Saints completed a 38-28 victory. That gave him 12 catches for 136 yards and a score on the day. Ravens grab AFC top seed, but NFC up for grabs

The Baltimore Ravens wrapped American Football Conference's (AFC) top seed and home field advantage for the NFL playoffs by beating the Cleveland Browns 31-15 on Sunday but it will take out another week to sort out the National Football Conference (NFC). The Ravens (13-2), winners of 11 consecutive games, have not lost since dropping a 40-25 decision to the Browns on the last Sunday in September. Wizards' Thomas suspended two games by NBA

Washington Wizards guard Isaiah Thomas has been suspended two games by the NBA for entering the stands to confront two fans, the league announced Sunday. NBA rules state that any player who deliberately enters the spectator stands during a game will be automatically ejected and subject to a fine and/or suspension. Thomas fires back at NBA after receiving two-game ban

Washington Wizards guard Isaiah Thomas had just one word to say to the National Basketball Association (NBA) after the organization announced on Sunday that he had been suspended for two games following a confrontation with a couple of fans. "Bullshit," Thomas said in the briefest of tweets, apparently none too pleased with the news. NFL could try to simplify coin toss: report

The NFL's competition committee is expected to discuss how to simplify what players need to say following the coin toss, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Sunday. The likely discussion stems from an incident in Week 15, when Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott tried to communicate that the team wanted to defer to the second half and kick off to the Los Angeles Rams.

