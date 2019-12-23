Left Menu
All of Pakistan's matches will take place on home soil, Ehsan Mani

After successfully hosting Sri Lanka for two-match Test series, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman, Ehsan Mani said Pakistan will play all of its matches on home soil.

  • ANI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 23-12-2019 23:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-12-2019 23:14 IST
PCB logo. Image Credit: ANI

After successfully hosting Sri Lanka for two-match Test series, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman, Ehsan Mani said Pakistan will play all of its matches on home soil. "All of Pakistan's matches, against Bangladesh or anyone else, will take place in Pakistan," ESPNcricinfo reported Mani as saying.

The statement comes amid news that Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is still waiting for security clearance from the government for Pakistan tour. PCB chairman hoped that Bangladesh will look into the matter.

"I still hope the BCB will reflect on the matter and accept there is no reason for them not to visit Pakistan," he said. Mani stated that Sri Lankan side visited here and it was completely safe for them; if they can come why not Bangladesh.

"If Sri Lanka can come - and bringing them was very high-risk - then it is safe. If anything even minor had happened, people would have said it isn't safe to come. But they trusted the people here and came and they [the ones that opted out] said they wished they had come for the limited-overs series as well because what they've been told and the ground realities are very different," Pakistan recently won the Test series against Sri Lanka 1-0.

If Bangladesh government approves Pakistan tour then they will become the second nation after Sri Lanka to tour in the country after the 2009 terror attack on the Sri Lankan team. In 2009, the Sri Lankan team was on their way to Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore for a Test match with Pakistan, when terrorists fired indiscriminately on their bus. That attack left eight people dead and injured seven Sri Lankan players and staff. (ANI)

