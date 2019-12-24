Ravens to sit QB Jackson, other key starters vs. Steelers

Baltimore coach John Harbaugh announced Monday that quarterback Lamar Jackson and other key starters, including injured running back Mark Ingram, will sit out the Ravens' regular-season finale Sunday at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Harbaugh said Ingram has a mild to a moderate calf strain but hopes he'll be ready for the playoffs.

Also sitting out Sunday are guard Marshal Yanda, safety Earl Thomas, and defensive tackle Brandon Williams. The Ravens (13-2) clinched the No. 1 seed in the AFC and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs with a 31-15 win at the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

The announcement is positive news for the Steelers (8-7), who remain in the AFC wild-card hunt, but comes as a blow to the Oakland Raiders, who need a Steelers' loss to make the playoffs. Harbaugh announced that Robert Griffin III will start at quarterback for the Ravens on Sunday. It will mark his first start since 2016 when he started five games for the Browns. Griffin has made appearances in six games this season for Baltimore, going 12 of 17 for 129 yards and one touchdown overall.

A first-round pick by the Ravens in the 2018 draft out of Louisville, the 22-year-old Jackson was 13-2-0 for the season, recording 3,127 passing yards and an NFL-leading 36 touchdown passes. -

