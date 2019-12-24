Left Menu
Cowboys LB Vander Esch set for neck surgery

  • Updated: 24-12-2019 05:02 IST
  • Created: 24-12-2019 05:02 IST
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch will have minor neck surgery to fix a nerve issue and will go on injured reserve for the rest of the season, coach Jason Garrett said Monday. Vander Esch has missed the past five games because of the neck issue, which began when he suffered a stinger against the Philadelphia Eagles on Oct. 20. He sat out the following week prior to the team's bye and returned to play in two games before the injury flared up.

Vander Esch, 23, is expected to be fine for 2020 training camp, according to NFL Network. Garrett also said Monday that offensive lineman Xavier Su'a-Filo is out of the season after suffering a broken bone in his lower leg in Sunday's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Dallas (7-8) is still alive for the NFC East title and the No. 4 seed in the conference playoffs, but needs to beat the Washington Redskins on Sunday and have the Eagles lose to the New York Giants. Vander Esch made 72 tackles in nine games this season. The 2018 first-round pick out of Boise State was chosen to the Pro Bowl as a rookie, when he made 140 stops and intercepted two passes.

"Leighton did a really good job when he was healthy," Garrett said on the Cowboys' website. "He's a good football player and I thought he continued to grow from his experience last year. He obviously did a lot of great things for us as a rookie and we feel like he got better. "Unfortunately, he hasn't played as much as we would have liked and has been dealing with this neck injury. We're going to do the right thing by him. This is the right thing for his career and we do believe he'll be back healthy and ready to play again at a very high level."

