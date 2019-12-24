Report: Eagles releasing RB Ajayi

The Philadelphia Eagles are releasing running back Jay Ajayi, according to multiple reports. Top running back Jordan Howard is slated to return from a shoulder injury for Sunday's game against the New York Giants, and that made Ajayi expendable. Howard missed the previous six games.

Ajayi, 26, had just 30 yards on 10 carries over three games for the Eagles this season. He rejoined the team five-plus weeks ago but was used sparingly as rookie Miles Sanders (team-best 766 rushing yards) emerged as the club's top running threat. Ajayi was acquired in a midseason trade from the Miami Dolphins in 2017 and helped the Eagles go on to win the Super Bowl.

But last season, he tore the ACL in his right knee in October and became a free agent after the season. He went unsigned until recovering from his injury, and the Eagles recently reunited with him but Ajayi didn't display his former speed in his limited carries. Howard has rushed for 525 yards and six touchdowns in nine games in his first season with the Eagles. He played his first three NFL seasons with the Chicago Bears, twice topping 1,000 rushing yards.

--Field Level Media

