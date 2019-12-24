Left Menu
Heat G Waiters reportedly set to return, future uncertain

  Miami
  24-12-2019
Image Credit: Twitter (@MiamiHEAT)

Miami Heat guard Dion Waiters will be reinstated from a six-game suspension after Monday night's game against the Utah Jazz, according to the Miami Herald, but reports are questioning his future with the team and in the league. Waiters, an eight-year NBA veteran out of Syracuse, was suspended without pay earlier this month for the third time this season for violation of team rules and insubordination.

Waiters, 28, has yet to play this season. He appeared in 44 games for the Heat last season, averaging 12 points, 2.8 assists and 2.6 rebounds per game. The Herald reported Monday that the Heat said Waiters would rejoin the team as soon as Tuesday, participate in practice and be with the team on the bench during games, but whether he appears in a game again is in doubt.

Multiple sources told the Herald that the Heat would prefer to sever ties with Waiters, but there currently aren't any appealing options to make that move. Waiters and the Heat would have to agree to keep him away from the team while he is still being paid, but there is no such agreement, the Herald said, adding that with no team interested in trading for Waiters, it would benefit Miami to keep the guard on its payroll because his salary could be used as a contract to financially even out a trade.

Waiters signed a four-year, $52 million contract with Miami in July 2017. A source told the Herald that the Heat have been open to a buyout of the final 18 months of his deal, but Waiters hasn't been inclined to accept less than the $12.1 million he's owed this year and the $12.7 million he's due to earn next season. A league executive told ESPN that Waiters' contract is "as close to untradable that I have ever seen in the NBA." Several league executives told ESPN that Waiters' NBA career probably is over, barring an unlikely turnaround.

Waiters' agent, Rich Paul, reportedly has declined to comment on his client's situation.

