Holiday powers Pacers past Raptors in OT

Aaron Holiday made two 3-pointers late in overtime, and he finished with 19 points and 10 assists as Indiana Pacers defeated the Toronto Raptors 120-115 Monday night in Indianapolis. Myles Turner and T.J. Warren each had 24 points for the Pacers, who ended Toronto's five-game winning streak.

The Raptors, who defeated the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday after trailing by 30 points in the third quarter, came back from a 15-point, second-quarter deficit against the Pacers but couldn't pull out the win. Domantas Sabonis scored 12 points and grabbed 17 rebounds for Indiana. Jeremy Lamb, who missed the previous two games with a groin injury, had 12 points, as did T.J. McConnell.

Kyle Lowry had 30 points and nine assists for Toronto. Serge Ibaka had 23 points and nine rebounds, Fred VanVleet contributed 21 points and 11 assists, and OG Anunoby amassed 15 points and 12 rebounds. The Raptors took a one-point lead into the fourth quarter and stretched to five before Warren tied the game on a 13-footer with 2:43 to play. VanVleet responded with a 3-pointer.

The Pacers got 3-pointers from Holiday and Warren to lead by two with 41.6 seconds to play. Lowry's layup tied it at 107 with 34.7 seconds left. Lowry took the final shot of regulation but missed. Holiday's 3-pointer gave Indiana a three-point lead with 2:05 to play in overtime. He made another 3-pointer with 54.2 seconds left to increase the lead to four.

The Pacers led 30-19 after the first quarter. Lamb hit a 10-footer with 6:08 to play in the first half to give the Pacers a 15-point lead. VanVleet cut the margin to eight by making two free throws with 3:21 remaining. Turner's layup completed the scoring in the first half and gave the Pacers a 54-44 lead.

The Pacers led by 14 early in the third quarter before the Raptors had a 13-2 run capped by VanVleet's two free throws. trimming the gap to three points with 7:08 left. VanVleet's layup cut the lead to one with 4:49 remaining. Lowry's layup gave Toronto a 79-78 advantage after three quarters. Lowry had 14 points in the period.

