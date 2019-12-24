Left Menu
Development News Edition

Eichel's point streak ends as Sabres fall to Senators

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Ottawa
  • |
  • Updated: 24-12-2019 09:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-12-2019 09:00 IST
Eichel's point streak ends as Sabres fall to Senators
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Jean Gabriel-Pageau scored two goals and the Ottawa Senators defeated the visiting Buffalo Sabres 3-1 on Monday night. Brady Tkachuk had an empty-net goal and two assists, and Craig Anderson made 43 saves for the Senators in his first game since Dec. 7, when he suffered a lower-body injury against Philadelphia.

Zemgus Girgensons scored for Buffalo, which is 1-3-1 in its past five games, and Linus Ullmark made 27 saves. Jack Eichel of the Sabres saw his point streak end at 18 games. His streak began Nov. 16 when he scored four goals against the Senators. Eichel was bidding to become the first player in Buffalo Sabres history to have a point in 19 consecutive games played.

Ottawa is 5-2-3 in its past 10 games following a five-game losing streak. Ottawa took a 1-0 lead at 19:06 of the first period when Tkachuk controlled the puck in the corner and passed to Pageau, who blasted a one-timer past Ullmark from the right circle.

The Sabres tied it at 15:12 of the second period when Evan Rodrigues sent a backhand pass toward the net and a driving Girgensons deflected the puck over Anderson's right shoulder. Pageau regained the lead for Ottawa at 5:16 of the third period. His initial shot on the rush was stopped by Ullmark, but Pageau backhanded the loose puck home for his 18th goal of the season.

Tkachuk was awarded a goal when he was pulled down by Buffalo's Henri Jokiharju while skating toward an empty Sabres' net at 18:35 of the third period. Both teams were 0-for-2 on the power play.

Buffalo's Kyle Okposo was a late scratch due to illness.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Instagram down? Many users report problems accessing accounts

Amit Shah lauds Intelligence Bureau for tackling North East insurgency

VP Naidu commends Army for facilitating tour of girl students from J&K

Sherlock Season 5 update: Benedict Cumberbatch-starring series won’t be released before 2022

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-New Zealand police suspend search for two missing in deadly eruption

New Zealand police said on Tuesday they were ending the search for the bodies of two people still missing following the deadly eruption of a volcano earlier this month. The search for the two missing victims of the Whakaari White Island eru...

S.Korea, Japan, China leaders to promote N.Korea-U.S. dialogue

South Korean President Moon Jae-in said on Tuesday that South Korea, China, and Japan agreed to help promote North Korea-U.S. dialogue to end North Koreas nuclear programme, during their trilateral summit in Chengdu, China.President Moon sa...

Harris, Simmons lead 76ers over reeling Pistons

Tobias Harris poured in 35 points, Ben Simmons notched a triple-double and the Philadelphia 76ers handed the host Detroit Pistons their fifth straight defeat, 125-109, on Monday. Harris made 14 of 21 field goal attempts, including four 3-po...

UPDATE 8-Boeing fires CEO Muilenburg to restore confidence amid 737 crisis

Boeing Co has fired Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg after repeatedly failing to contain the fallout from a pair of fatal crashes that halted output of its best-selling jetliner and tarnished its reputation with airlines and regulators.Boe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019