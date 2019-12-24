FACTBOX-Cricket-Australia v New Zealand, second test
Factbox on the second test between Australia and New Zealand, which begins on Thursday: WHEN?
Dec. 26-30 (11 a.m local time/0000 GMT) WHERE?
Melbourne Cricket Ground (100,024 capacity) MATCH OFFICIALS
Umpires: Marais Erasmus (South Africa), Nigel Llong (England) Third umpire: Aleem Dar (Pakistan)
Match referee: Richie Richardson (West Indies) AUSTRALIA
World test ranking: 5 Coach: Justin Langer
Captain: Tim Paine Team (likely): David Warner, Joe Burns, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, Travis Head, Tim Paine (wicketkeeper), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, James Pattinson.
NEW ZEALAND World test ranking: 2
Coach: Gary Stead Captain: Kane Williamson
Team (likely): Tom Blundell, Tom Latham, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling (wicketkeeper), Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Matt Henry, Neil Wagner. PREVIOUS MELBOURNE TESTS
1973 - Australia won by an innings and 25 runs 1980 - Match drawn
1987 - Match drawn (Compiled by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru. Editing by Lincoln Feast.)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
Steve Smith expresses confidence in Melbourne Cricket Ground curator
Golf-Asian aces take Woods, Thomas down to the wire in Melbourne
Golf-Reed regains 'Captain America' cape at Royal Melbourne
Cricket-Siddle considered as Australia eye five-pronged attack for Melbourne
Golf-United States seal Presidents Cup win at Royal Melbourne