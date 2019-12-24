Left Menu
Ben Stokes' father in critical condition, player to miss training session

England all-rounder Ben Stokes will be missing training session ahead of the upcoming Test match against South Africa as his father is in critical condition, England Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed on Tuesday.

England all-rounder Ben Stokes . Image Credit: ANI

England all-rounder Ben Stokes will be missing training session ahead of the upcoming Test match against South Africa as his father is in critical condition, England Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed on Tuesday. Stokes' father Ged was admitted to a hospital on Monday in Johannesburg, following a serious illness.

Consequently, the player will not be a part of the training session today. "The England and Wales Cricket Board, with the support of Ben and his family, request that the media and public respect Ben and his family's privacy at this time," ECB said in an official statement.

England and South Africa are slated to play the first Test at Centurion from December 26-30. Stokes has had a remarkable 2019 as he played a match-winning knock of 135 runs in the third Ashes Test to guide England to a one-wicket win over Australia at Headingley.

After the conclusion of Ashes, he was also awarded England's Man of the Series award. The all-rounder also had a successful World Cup campaign as he scored 84 runs in the final against New Zealand to help his side lift its maiden 50-over World Cup. (ANI)

