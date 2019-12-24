Manu Bhaker wins gold medals in senior, junior 10m air pistol events in Nationals

Manu Bhaker fired her way to twin gold medals in the women's 10m air pistol senior and junior events of the National Shooting Championship here on Tuesday. The 17-year-old shot 241 in the final of the senior event to claim the gold medal and 243 in the junior category to finish on top of the podium.

The Youth Olympics gold medallist shot 588 in the combined qualifications. Devanshi Dhama bagged the silver in the senior 10m air pistol event while Yashaswini Singh Deshwal won the bronze medal.

Manu and Yashaswini have already secured quotas for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.