Primary proposal to play T20Is, says Nizamuddin Chowdhury

Bangladesh Cricket Board's chief executive Nizamuddin Chowdhury said their primary aim is to play T20s in Pakistan.

  • ANI
  • London
  • Updated: 24-12-2019 19:39 IST
  • Created: 24-12-2019 19:39 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Bangladesh Cricket Board's chief executive Nizamuddin Chowdhury said their primary aim is to play T20s in Pakistan. "Our primary proposal is to play three T20Is in a shorter period so that players and team management can do a proper assessment of the situation there," ESPNcricinfo quoted Chowdhury as saying.

There is news that Bangladesh Cricket Board is still waiting for security clearance from the government for Pakistan tour. He said that Pakistan will to try for return of cricket in their home soil but we will play after taking the view of our players and team management.

"Pakistan will definitely try for the full return of international cricket to their country. We have to take into account the views of our players and members of our team management, who are foreigners," Chowdhury said. Earlier, Pakistan Cricket Board chairman, Ehsan Mani said Pakistan will play all of its matches on home soil.

"All of Pakistan's matches, against Bangladesh or anyone else, will take place in Pakistan," Mani said. If Bangladesh government approves Pakistan tour then they will become the second nation after Sri Lanka to tour in the country after the 2009 terror attack on the Sri Lankan team.

In 2009, the Sri Lankan team was on their way to Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore for a Test match with Pakistan, when terrorists fired indiscriminately on their bus. That attack left eight people dead and injured seven Sri Lankan players and staff. (ANI)

