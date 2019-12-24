Valverde aims to win every game in 2020

Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde said their challenge in 2020 will be to win every game. "Winning every game. You are always going to need a little bit of luck, but we'll try to get a fortune to tip our way and we will do everything we can to make that happen," the club's official website quoted Valverde as saying.

Barcelona top the La Liga table with 39 points, two points ahead of the second-placed Real Madrid. Reflecting on the season so far for Barcelona, Valverde said: "We have been achieving our targets this season. We wanted to go into the New Year feeling that we have got the job done with a view towards the decisive part of the season."

Talking on La Liga, Valverde said they have got better but there is still a long way to go. "We didn't start well, but we have gradually been getting better. We are top of the table, but there's still a long way to go," he said. (ANI)

