Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sports News Roundup: Seahwals officially brings Back RBs; Leafs notch high-scoring win over Hurricanes and more

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 25-12-2019 05:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-12-2019 05:30 IST
Sports News Roundup: Seahwals officially brings Back RBs; Leafs notch high-scoring win over Hurricanes and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Seahawks officially bring back RBs Lynch, Turbin

"Beast Mode" and "Turbo" are returning to Seattle's backfield as the Seahawks attempt to salvage what has turned into an injury-ravaged playoff push with a backfield tandem blast from the franchise's past. Marshawn Lynch passed his physical Monday, and the running back re-signed with the Seahawks just hours after the team also re-signed Robert Turbin, according to multiple reports.

NHL roundup: Leafs notch high-scoring win over Hurricanes

Mitch Marner had two goals and three assists, and the Toronto Maple Leafs scored twice in six seconds to take the lead during the third period on the way to defeating the visiting Carolina Hurricanes 8-6 on Monday afternoon. John Tavares added a goal and two assists for Toronto. Auston Matthews, Tyson Barrie, and Jason Spezza each had a goal and an assist, and William Nylander and Pierre Engvall each had a goal.

Former Oklahoma State, NFL quarterback Hilger dies at 57

Former Oklahoma State and NFL quarterback Rusty Hilger died on Tuesday. He was 57. Multiple outlets in Oklahoma reported Hilger had been battling cancer in recent years.

NBA roundup: Nuggets edge Suns, extend win streak

Jamal Murray had 28 points and seven assists, and he hit a go-ahead basket with 2.5 seconds left as the visiting Denver Nuggets beat the Phoenix Suns 113-111 on Monday. Nikola Jokic finished with 22 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists for his sixth triple-double of the season, Will Barton scored 13 points, Jerami Grant had 11 and Paul Millsap added 10 for Denver, which has won seven straight.

NFL notebook: McCarthy reportedly interviews with Panthers

Former Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy was interviewed by the Carolina Panthers for their head coaching position on Sunday after their 38-6 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, according to multiple media reports Monday. The 5-10 Panthers got the coaching carousel rolling early when they fired head coach Ron Rivera on Dec. 3 after a 5-7 start to the season. Perry Fewell, previously serving as secondary coach, has been Carolina's interim head coach since Rivera's departure.

Australian Open prize pool jumps to $49 million, biggest gains for early rounds

The prize pool for the 2020 Australian Open has been boosted by 14% to A$71 million ($49.1 million), organizers said on Tuesday, with the biggest gains for players exiting in the early rounds. Players losing in the first round of qualifying at the year's first Grand Slam will take home A$20,000, up by a third from last year, while singles players who exit in the first round of the main draw will earn A$90,000, a jump of 20%.

NHL: Maple Leafs score four late goals, top Hurricanes 8-6

Mitch Marner had two goals and three assists and the Toronto Maple Leafs scored twice in six seconds to take the lead during the third period on the way to defeating the visiting Carolina Hurricanes 8-6 on Monday afternoon. John Tavares added a goal and two assists for Toronto. Auston Matthews, Tyson Barrie and Jason Spezza each had a goal and an assist, and William Nylander and Pierre Engvall each had a goal.

Tennis: Andreescu out of season opener in Auckland with 'knee issues'

Auckland Classic organizers suffered a major setback to their tournament lineup on Tuesday with U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu withdrawing due to "knee issues". The Canadian teenager had been the top seed for the Jan. 6-12 tournament, which is a traditional warmup event for players fine-tuning their game ahead of the Australian Open.

Americans sour to sport on news of horse deaths: Reuters/Ipsos poll

Around a third of Americans said that a series of high-profile racehorse deaths this year, many of them at Southern California's famed Santa Anita Park, had soured their opinion of the sport, according to a new Reuters/Ipsos. The Dec. 18-19 online survey conducted in the United States found that when horses die from race-related injuries, 34% said they were left with "a lot less favorable" impression of the sport while 28% said it left them with a "somewhat less favorable" impression and 37% said it did not impact their opinion.

Pitino, Adidas settle legal dispute

Rick Pitino and Adidas have settled the former Louisville coach's claim that the company led to his firing from the university. The Hall of Fame coach had sued Adidas, and 16 months ago, a federal judge dismissed the lawsuit, ruling the two sides must settle the case in arbitration.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Former Maruti MD Jagdish Khattar booked for Rs 110 cr bank loan fraud: CBI

BHEL commissions first lignite-based 500 mw thermal Unit

CBI books former Maruti Udyog MD Jagdish Khattar in Rs 110 cr alleged bank loan fraud by his new company: officials

First laser ultrasound images of humans produced

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Questions over Hyundai construction of Chilean bridge amid row with government

Chiles finance minister has sought to downplay a row between the government and the construction and engineering arm of South Korean giant Hyundai over a 740 million suspension bridge, saying disputes in such mega projects were quite common...

New Boeing 737 MAX documents show 'very disturbing' employee concerns -U.S. House aide

Boeing Co documents under review by a U.S. congressional panel appear to point to a very disturbing picture of commentary from the planemakers employees over the grounded 737 MAX aircraft, a congressional aide said on Tuesday. The documents...

Colorado bank robber throws cash in air, shouting ‘Merry Christmas’

A man with a white beard was being held on 10,000 bond for allegedly robbing a Colorado bank and throwing the stolen cash into the air while shouting, Merry Christmas to passersby, police and local media reported on Tuesday.David Wayne Oliv...

Fire in Chilean city of Valparaíso destroys about 50 homes -firefighters

A fire in a poor neighborhood of the coastal Chilean city of Valparaso destroyed dozens of houses on Tuesday and firefighters struggled to control the blaze, authorities said. Inhabitants fled their homes in the middle of Christmas Eve fest...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019