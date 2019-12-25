Left Menu
Development News Edition

NBA notebook: Nuggets' Malone signs extension

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Denver
  • |
  • Updated: 25-12-2019 08:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-12-2019 08:09 IST
NBA notebook: Nuggets' Malone signs extension
Image Credit: Twitter (@nuggets)

The Denver Nuggets and head coach Michael Malone agreed to a contract extension Tuesday. Terms were not disclosed, but ESPN reported the deal extends through the 2022-23 season. The Nuggets (21-8) currently have the second-best record in the Western Conference behind the Los Angeles Lakers (24-6).

"We have been very fortunate to have Coach Malone lead our resurgence. His tireless work ethic and passion are clearly reflected in the continued improvement of our roster," president of basketball operations Tim Connelly said in a press release. "We are all extremely excited for him to continue to lead our team as we try to build a championship-level organization." In his fifth season with Denver, Malone is already the fourth-winningest coach in franchise history at 194-163 (54.3 percent).

--Mavericks star guard Luka Doncic is closing in on a return, which could come as soon as Dallas' Thursday home game against the San Antonio Spurs. The 20-year-old has missed the past four games with an ankle injury but returned to practice on Tuesday.

"I'm feeling good," Doncic told reporters after practice. "Just taking care of it. A lot of things that we have to do, and we're just taking care of it. We'll see how it progresses, and we'll see if I play." --The Los Angeles Lakers should have their two stars in the lineup Wednesday when they face the "visiting" Los Angeles Clippers in a marquee game.

Lakers stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis are listed as questionable, but both are expected to start against the Clippers in the Christmas Day meeting. The Lakers enter with a season-high three-game losing streak. James missed a 128-104 loss to the visiting Denver Nuggets on Sunday because of a muscle strain near his rib cage. Making matters worse, Davis slipped in the third quarter, and his right knee bent awkwardly. He left the game in discomfort, returned for a few minutes, but then departed for good as Denver's lead continued to expand.

--Philadelphia 76ers rookie guard Matisse Thybulle will miss two to four weeks due to a sprained right knee, according to multiple reports. The team is optimistic that the 2019 first-round draft pick could be cleared at the two-week evaluation date, Yahoo Sports reported. Thybulle, 22, hyperextended the knee Saturday in the fourth quarter of Philadelphia's 125-108 win against the visiting Washington Wizards. He did not play Monday in the 76ers' 125-109 road win against the Detroit Pistons.

Thybulle is averaging 4.8 points, 1.4 steals, 1.2 assists, 1.1 rebounds and 17.6 minutes in 30 games (three starts). He is shooting 46.3 percent (31 of 67) from 3-point range.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Former Maruti MD Jagdish Khattar booked for Rs 110 cr bank loan fraud: CBI

BHEL commissions first lignite-based 500 mw thermal Unit

CBI books former Maruti Udyog MD Jagdish Khattar in Rs 110 cr alleged bank loan fraud by his new company: officials

First laser ultrasound images of humans produced

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

NFL notebook: Texans DE Watts targets return for playoffs

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt returned to practice Tuesday and said he plans to rejoin the team on the field for its playoff run. A three-time Defensive Player of the Year, Watt had surgery eight weeks ago for a torn pectoral muscl...

Japan lawmaker arrested on suspicion of accepting bribes over casino -NHK

Tokyo prosecutors arrested ruling Liberal Democratic Party lawmaker Tsukasa Akimoto on Wednesday on suspicion of accepting bribes from a Chinese company interested in setting up a casino in Japan, public broadcaster NHK reported.Akimoto was...

NBA notebook: Nuggets' Malone signs extension

The Denver Nuggets and head coach Michael Malone agreed to a contract extension Tuesday. Terms were not disclosed, but ESPN reported the deal extends through the 2022-23 season. The Nuggets 21-8 currently have the second-best record in the ...

Egyptian publisher gets 5 years in jail over Israeli novel

The founder of an Egyptian publishing house was sentenced to five years in prison for distributing an Arabic version of a controversial Israeli novel, his brother said Tuesday. The novel entitled The Egyptian Spy Who Saved Israel, by Israel...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019