Left Menu
Development News Edition

REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 25-12-2019 19:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-12-2019 19:30 IST
REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. TOP STORIES

ATHLETICS-FRASERPRYCE Fraser-Pryce to go for sprint double at Tokyo Olympics

Jamaican Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce will run in both the 100 meters and 200 meters events at the Tokyo Olympics next year. FOOTBALL-NFL-NOTEBOOK

NFL notebook: Texans DE Watts targets return for playoffs Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt returned to practice Tuesday and said he plans to rejoin the team on the field for its playoff run.

BASKETBALL-NBA-NOTEBOOK NBA notebook: Nuggets' Malone signs extension

The Denver Nuggets and head coach Michael Malone agreed to a contract extension Tuesday. Terms were not disclosed, but ESPN reported the deal extends through the 2022-23 season. UPCOMING

SPORTS CRICKET-TEST-AUS-NZL/

Cricket - Australia v New Zealand - Second test Cricket - Australia v New Zealand - Second test at Melbourne Cricket Ground

26 Dec SAILING-AUSTRALIA/ (PIX) (TV)

Sailing - Yachts leave Sydney Harbour in annual race from Sydney to Hobart Yachts leave Sydney Harbour in annual Sydney Hobart Yacht Race to Australia's island state of Tasmania, 630 nautical miles (1166 kilometres) away.

26 Dec SOCCER-ENGLAND-TOT-BRH/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton & Hove Albion Tottenham Hotspur face Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League.

26 Dec 12:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Over 1,000 experts call for global action on 'depleting' groundwater

Former Maruti MD Jagdish Khattar booked for Rs 110 cr bank loan fraud: CBI

BHEL commissions first lignite-based 500 mw thermal Unit

CBI books former Maruti Udyog MD Jagdish Khattar in Rs 110 cr alleged bank loan fraud by his new company: officials

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

Videos

Latest News

Hemant Soren meets Sonia, says JMM-Cong-RJD coalition will last full five years

Jharkhand chief minister-designate Hemant Soren on Wednesday met Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, and said the JMM-Congress-RJD coalition will provide a stable government that would last a full five-year term. He also invit...

After concession upto Rs 2 lakh, Maha CM promises full crop

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday assured a complete farm loan waiver in the state, and also announced formation of an experts committee on the sugar industry. His announcement of full loan waiver came only a day aft...

TSRTC employees retirement age rised to 60 by T'gana govt

The Telangana government has increased the retirement age from 58 to 60 for state-run transport corporation employees, an official release said on Wednesday. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao signed on the file pertaining to the increase...

5 antique 'asthadhatu' idols worth Rs 5 cr stolen from ancient temple: Police

Five ashthadhatu idols worth several crores of rupees were stolen from a 500-year-old temple in a village in the neighbouring Mahoba district near here, police said on Wednesday. Kulpahad police stations SHO Abhimanyu Singh Yadav on Wednesd...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019