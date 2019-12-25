REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. TOP STORIES

ATHLETICS-FRASERPRYCE Fraser-Pryce to go for sprint double at Tokyo Olympics

Jamaican Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce will run in both the 100 meters and 200 meters events at the Tokyo Olympics next year. FOOTBALL-NFL-NOTEBOOK

NFL notebook: Texans DE Watts targets return for playoffs Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt returned to practice Tuesday and said he plans to rejoin the team on the field for its playoff run.

BASKETBALL-NBA-NOTEBOOK NBA notebook: Nuggets' Malone signs extension

The Denver Nuggets and head coach Michael Malone agreed to a contract extension Tuesday. Terms were not disclosed, but ESPN reported the deal extends through the 2022-23 season. UPCOMING

SPORTS CRICKET-TEST-AUS-NZL/

Cricket - Australia v New Zealand - Second test Cricket - Australia v New Zealand - Second test at Melbourne Cricket Ground

26 Dec SAILING-AUSTRALIA/ (PIX) (TV)

Sailing - Yachts leave Sydney Harbour in annual race from Sydney to Hobart Yachts leave Sydney Harbour in annual Sydney Hobart Yacht Race to Australia's island state of Tasmania, 630 nautical miles (1166 kilometres) away.

26 Dec SOCCER-ENGLAND-TOT-BRH/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton & Hove Albion Tottenham Hotspur face Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League.

26 Dec 12:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

