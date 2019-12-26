Left Menu
REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 07:30 p.m. GMT/02:30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 07:30 p.m. GMT/02:30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. TOP STORIES

TENNIS-PAES Paes, 46, announces 2020 will be his final year as a professional

India’s veteran tennis player Leander Paes announced on Wednesday that 2020 would be his “farewell year” as a professional before he hangs up his racket. FOOTBALL-NFL-COACH-CALLAHAN

Callahan 'absolutely' wants to coach Redskins in 2020 However unlikely, Washington Redskins interim head coach Bill Callahan said he hopes his three-month “audition” leads to a full-time position guiding the team in 2020.

FOOTBALL-NFL-PIT-ROETHLISBERGER Big Ben: 'More determined than ever' to come back

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger quashed rumors about his possible retirement with a Christmas Day tweet. UPCOMING

SPORTS SAILING-AUSTRALIA/ (PIX) (TV)

Sailing - Yachts leave Sydney Harbour in annual race from Sydney to Hobart Yachts leave Sydney Harbour in annual Sydney Hobart Yacht Race to Australia's island state of Tasmania, 630 nautical miles (1166 kilometres) away.

26 Dec CRICKET-TEST-AUS-NZL/

Cricket - Australia v New Zealand - Second test Cricket - Australia v New Zealand - Second test at Melbourne Cricket Ground

26 Dec CRICKET-TEST-ZAF-ENG/ (PIX)

Cricket - South Africa v England - First Test South Africa host England at Centurion, near Pretoria, in the first of their four-test series.

26 Dec 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-MUN/

Soccer-Man United complacent against mid-table teams - Lingard Manchester United's inconsistent start to the season during which they have struggled against mid-table teams can be attributed to complacency, according to midfielder Jesse Lingard.

25 Dec 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-TOT-BRH/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton & Hove Albion Tottenham Hotspur face Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League.

26 Dec 07:30 ET / 12:30 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-SHU-WAT/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Sheffield United v Watford 26 Dec 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-CHE-SOU/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Chelsea v Southampton

Chelsea play Southampton in the Premier League. 26 Dec 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-AVA-NOR/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Aston Villa v Norwich City 26 Dec 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-EVE-BUR/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Everton v Burnley

26 Dec 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-BOU-ARS/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - AFC Bournemouth v Arsenal AFC Bournemouth play Arsenal in the Premier League.

26 Dec 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-CRY-WHU/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Crystal Palace v West Ham United 26 Dec 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-MUN-NEW/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester United v Newcastle United

Manchester United play Newcastle United in the Premier League. 26 Dec 12:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

