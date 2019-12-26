Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ertz's status in doubt as Eagles vie for NFC East

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 26-12-2019 02:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-12-2019 02:54 IST
Ertz's status in doubt as Eagles vie for NFC East

The status of Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz for their key season-finale remained in doubt Wednesday as he continues to be evaluated for a fractured rib. The team listed Ertz as DNP on its Wednesday practice report, although that was an estimate because the team did not practice on Christmas. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo tweeted Wednesday that Carson Wentz's favorite target was "pushing hard to play but we'll see if he gets the green light from docs and athletic trainers."

The Eagles (8-7) would win the NFC East and host a wild-card game as the No. 4 seed in the conference if they beat or tie the New York Giants (4-11) on Sunday. "You know what he's going to do," Garafolo said of Ertz on NFL Network on Tuesday. "He's going to tell the team, 'Yes, I'm good. I can play. I can play through any pain that I have.' My understanding is that he is already trying to do that. ...

"The Eagles are really going to take a hard look at this and say, based on all of the tests, all of the imaging that we have taken, is he going to put himself at further risk for more than just the bone there, the vital organs there. "I don't have anybody ruling him out or in just yet based on the sources I have spoken to, but I have gotten more people saying, 'Don't bank on him being out there on Sunday against the Giants.'"

On Sunday, Ertz took a blow to the ribs from Dallas safety Xavier Woods in the first quarter and departed the game. He later returned and appeared to be laboring while finishing with four catches for 28 yards. Ertz, a three-time Pro Bowl selection, has 88 receptions for 916 yards and six touchdowns. He has caught at least 74 passes in five straight seasons and has missed five games total across seven NFL seasons.

Tight end Dallas Goedert received more opportunities with Ertz ailing and had nine receptions for 91 yards and a touchdown against Dallas. Wide receiver Nelson Agholor (knee) and offensive tackle Lane Johnson (ankle) were also listed as DNP on Wednesday's practice estimate. Agholor has missed the past three games. Johnson has missed two games, and the team is hoping he can be back for the playoffs, according to Garafolo.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Over 1,000 experts call for global action on 'depleting' groundwater

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update: More on time jump, What latest we know

NTPC to invest Rs 50K crore to add 10GW solar energy capacity by 2022

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

Videos

Latest News

Israel's Netanyahu again quits rally as rocket alert sounds

Jerusalem, Dec 26 AFP Sirens warning of rocket fire from Gaza cut short a rally by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday evening as he campaigned for his partys primaries the following day, public television reported. It wa...

Haryana: Panchkula Municipal Corporation sets up booths offering milk packets in exchange of plastic

Panchkula Municipal Corporation has set up vita booths across the city that offer milk packets to people in exchange of plastic waste. In line with the Government of Indias Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, the corporation has come up with Waste Excha...

Embiid, hot-shooting Sixers take down Bucks

Joel Embiid had 31 points and 11 rebounds to lift the host Philadelphia 76ers past the NBA-best Milwaukee Bucks 121-109 on Wednesday. It was Embiids seventh game this season with at least 30 points and 10 rebounds.Ben Simmons had 15 points,...

CPI office in Bengaluru attacked by unidentified men

The State headquarters of the Communist Party of India CPI situated at Bengalurus Vaiyyalikaval area was attacked by a group of unidentified men in the wee hours of Wednesday. The incident occurred at around 1 am when the unidentified men e...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019