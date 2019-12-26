Left Menu
Eagles look to clinch NFC East by beating Giants

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New York
  • |
  • Updated: 26-12-2019 09:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-12-2019 08:58 IST
The Philadelphia Eagles will be looking to clinch their third consecutive playoff berth when they visit the New York Giants on Sunday. After falling to 5-7, the Eagles have responded with wins over the Giants, Washington Redskins and Dallas Cowboys to move back above .500 at 8-7. With one more win, the Eagles will complete a 9-7 regular season and clinch the NFC East.

Three weeks ago, the Eagles trailed the Giants 17-3 before rallying for a 23-17 victory in overtime. Though the Giants own a subpar 4-11 record, don't expect the Eagles to take them lightly at all. "Just put on the film and watch the Giants right now. This is a good football team. It's a good football team," Eagles coach Doug Pederson said. "This defense that we're playing is a good defense and they have some young guys in the back end and they are playing really well, as well. This is a big defensive line."

Just like the last three weeks, the Eagles will enter this matchup with an injury-riddled group. Cornerback Ronald Darby (hip) and wide receiver Nelson Agholor (knee) are out. Pro Bowl right tackle Lane Johnson (ankle), running back Jordan Howard (shoulder) and cornerback Jalen Mills (ankle) are all questionable. But the latest blow is the fact that tight end Zach Ertz is suffering from a reported fractured rib and remains questionable. Ertz was hurt during the 17-9 win over the Cowboys last Sunday and actually returned after suffering the injury.

"Yeah, it is (a good sign) that he got back out there. It just shows his toughness and willingness to get back out there," Pederson said. "But as you guys know, we take every injury seriously and make sure that we protect our players." Following the overtime loss to the Eagles, the Giants have come back with a pair of impressive performances -- a 36-20 win over the Miami Dolphins and a 41-35 thriller over the Redskins.

Rookie quarterback Daniel Jones returned after a two-game absence with a high ankle sprain and sparked the Giants with an incredible effort against Washington. Jones finished 28 for 42 for 352 yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions. In the process, Jones became the first rookie in league history with more than 350 passing yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions in a game.

"He played pretty heroic," said Giants coach Pat Shurmur. Jones led the Giants to the win in overtime and in the process, finished his first game all season without committing a single turnover.

Running back Saquon Barkley also played a large role with a franchise-record 279 yards from scrimmage, including a career-best 189 on the ground. Watching Jones recover from an injury and some adversity to guide the team to a win was a special scene. "Light years," Shurmur told reporters of how Jones has developed this season. "He's going to have a moment in the middle of February somewhere, maybe back home sitting on his couch here in Hoboken or Weehawken or wherever he lives, and goes, 'Holy Smokes, what happened to me?'

"He'll have one of those moments because that is what happens to rookies. He's only going to get better. He's a very talented guy that works hard." The Giants, who will be looking for just their third home win all season, could be without linebacker Alec Ogletree again with a sore back.

Netanyahu taken off stage at event after rocket fired from Gaza into Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was rushed off the stage during an election campaign event after a rocket was fired from the Gaza Strip towards the southern Israeli port city of Ashkelon on Wednesday. A military spokesperson, in a...

