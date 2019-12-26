Ashwin expects Eng-SA Test series to be 'exciting'

Left Menu
As England and South Africa get ready to lock horns in the first Test later today, Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is expecting both countries to put on an 'exciting' cricket spectacle.

India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin. Image Credit: ANI

As England and South Africa get ready to lock horns in the first Test later today, Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is expecting both countries to put on an 'exciting' cricket spectacle. "An exciting series between #ENGvSA is set to unfold later in the day," Ashwin tweeted.

England and South Africa are slated to play four Test matches against each other and the series is a part of the World Test Championship (WTC). The first Test will be played at Centurion.

Three Lions' pacer James Anderson is all set to play his 150th Test for the country and if he does so, he will become only the second Englishman to achieve the feat. Overall, he will become the ninth cricketer to play 150 Tests or more.

On the other hand, Ashwin has finished this decade with the most number of international wickets. Ashwin has 564 wickets this decade, while the second-best Anderson has 535. England's Stuart Broad is at the third spot with 525 dismissals.

Ashwin has taken 364 wickets in the longest format of the game at an average of 25.36. He has played 111 ODIs and has taken 150 wickets. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Latest News

Rwanda avoids US-style opioids crisis by making own morphine

Bushekeli Rwanda, Dec 26 AP It was something, the silence. Nothing but the scuff of her slip-on shoes as Madeleine Mukantagara walked through the fields to her first patient of the day. Piercing cries once echoed down the hill to the road b...

Aung San Suu Kyi party official killed in Myanmar's Rakhine

Yangon, Dec 26 AFP An official from Aung San Suu Kyis political party was killed in Rakhine state after planning a show of support for the leaders defence of Myanmar against genocide allegations at The Hague, a spokesman said Thursday. The ...

Martin Scorsese's daughter pulls a Marvel-themed Christmas prank on him

Martin Scorsese may have been critical about superhero movies but that didnt deter his daughter Francesca Scorsese from pulling a little Marvel-themed prank on him. Francesca, 19, playfully trolled her father as she shared a photo of the Av...

PWD work causes heavy traffic on Ring Road between ITO to Sarai Kale Khan

Traffic will remain heavy on Ring Road from ITO to Sarai Kale Khan due to ongoing Public Works Department PWD work, the Delhi Traffic Police said on Thursday. Traffic will remain heavy on Ring Road from ITO to Sarai Kale Khan due to ongoing...
