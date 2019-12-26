Left Menu
Development News Edition

James Anderson becomes fifth bowler in this decade to take wicket on first ball of Test

Pacer James Anderson on Thursday became the fifth bowler in this decade to take a wicket on the first ball of a Test match.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Centurion
  • |
  • Updated: 26-12-2019 14:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-12-2019 14:15 IST
James Anderson becomes fifth bowler in this decade to take wicket on first ball of Test
England pacer James Anderson in action against South Africa (Photo/ England Cricket Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Pacer James Anderson on Thursday became the fifth bowler in this decade to take a wicket on the first ball of a Test match. The pacer achieved the feat in the ongoing first Test match between England and South Africa at the Supersport Park in Centurion.

Anderson had Dena Elgar (0) caught at the hands of the wicket-keeper Jos Buttler on the very first ball of the match. Before Anderson, Suranga Lakmal (Sri Lanka), Mitchell Starc (Australia) and Dale Steyn (South Africa) were the only ones to take wicket on the first ball of a match this decade.

Lakmal has done this twice in this decade (2010 and 2017). In the match, Anderson also became only the second English cricketer to play 150 Test matches. Overall, he has now become the ninth cricketer to achieve the feat.

Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid (India), Steve Waugh, Ricky Ponting, Allan Border (Australia), Jacques Kallis (South Africa), Shivnarine Chanderpaul (West Indies) and Alastair Cook (England) are the other cricketers who have played more than 150 Test matches. In the ongoing Test between England and South Africa, the visitors won the toss and opted to bowl first.

England's former skipper Sir Alastair Cook holds the record for playing most matches for England. He played 161 Tests for the country. The 37-year-old Anderson is currently the leading wicket-taker for England in the longest format of the game with 575 wickets to his name.

He also finished this decade with the second-highest wickets after taking 535 wickets. He made his debut at the age of 20 for England. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Over 1,000 experts call for global action on 'depleting' groundwater

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update: More on time jump, What latest we know

NTPC to invest Rs 50K crore to add 10GW solar energy capacity by 2022

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

Videos

Latest News

11 central teams sent to Gujarat to tackle locust attack

The central government has sent 11 teams to Gujarat to tackle the problem of locusts entering various districts of the state from the Pakistan side and damaging crops, an official said on Thursday. Massive swarms of locusts- which are mainl...

Oppn led by Cong created confusion over CAA, misled people: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday accused the opposition of creating confusion over the Citizenship Amendment Act and spoiling the atmosphere in the national capital by misleading the people. Addressing an event organised by the Del...

Internet services suspended in UP's Saharanpur till tomorrow

By Internet Services Suspended In UpS Saharanpur Till Tomorrow Internet services will be shut down in Saharanpur till Friday to stop spreading of any rumour due to protest against Citizenship Amendment Act CAA.SSP Dinesh Kumar said, To prev...

Bruce Lee's daughter sues fast food chain for using father's image

Shanghai, Dec 26 AFP A company run by Bruce Lees daughter is suing a Chinese fast food chain for allegedly using an image of the late martial arts film star without permission. Shannon Lees Bruce Lee Enterprises accuses restaurant chain Kun...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019