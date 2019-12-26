Clash against Liverpool will be big game: Ricardo Pereira

Leicester City's defender Ricardo Pereira said that the clash against Liverpool will be a big game as they are 'very tough opponent'. "[Thursday] will be a big game. We will face a very tough opponent, who is also the championship leader. We know it will be difficult, but we will play at home, with our fans. I think that if we defend well and we are effective, we can do something," Goal.com quoted Pereira as saying.

City will take on Champions League winner Liverpool at the King Power Stadium in front of the home crowd on Friday. Having played one extra game than the Reds, the Foxes trail their league leaders by 10 points as they seek to win their second Premier League title and deny Jurgen Klopp's side their first.

"Here in England, you never know [about the Premier League race]. It is true that 10 points ahead of second is a lot. But last year too, they were seven points ahead, and Manchester City finally won the title. I think that is not done yet, even if they have a very good advantage," Pereira said. "But last year too, they were seven points ahead, and Manchester City finally won the title. I think that is not done yet, even if they have a very good advantage," he added. (ANI)

