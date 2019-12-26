National Basketball Championship: Railways, Punjab and MP enter semifinals
Punjab, Madhya Pradesh and Railways registered wins in their respective women's and men's matches of the 70th Senior National Basketball Championship here on Thursday. Punjab women outplayed Telangana 72-65 while Madhya Pradesh beat Delhi 64-59 to book their places in the last four stage.
In the men's quarterfinal, Railways beat Karnataka 93-78. Sahil came up with 23 points and Lovneet Singh scored 22 points for railways while for Karnataka, the bulk of the scoring was done by Harish M, who contributed 26 points
The early morning session witnessed pre-quarterfinal matchups with teams battling it out for a berth in the quarterfinals.
