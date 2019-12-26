Left Menu
Suspect arrested in Beathard death

  Updated: 26-12-2019 23:16 IST
  Created: 26-12-2019 22:55 IST
The suspect in the death of the brother of San Francisco 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard was arrested on Wednesday, a day after being put on Tennessee's most-wanted list. Michael Mosley, 23, had being sought in the fatal stabbings of Clayton Beathard, 22, and Paul Trapeni III, 21, and was taken into custody outside Nashville, Metro Nashville Police reported.

The two men were killed early Saturday outside a bar in Nashville following a dispute, reportedly over a woman, that turned into a physical altercation. A third man who was stabbed in the incident was treated at a local hospital and released.

Mosley was charged with two counts of criminal homicide and one count of attempted criminal homicide. The Tennessean reported that Mosley has a criminal record that includes aggravated burglary and several drug-related convictions. At the time of last weekend's killing outside The Dogwood bar, he was free on $5,000 bond. In that case, he had been charged with felony assault in an incident involving a 37-year-old woman at a Walmart in Nashville in December 2018.

Clayton Beathard played football in 2019 at Long Island University after transferring from Iowa Western Community College. A quarterback, he appeared in seven games, throwing for 1,071 yards and four touchdowns before suffering a season-ending injury. He was the grandson of Hall of Fame member Bobby Beathard, who won four Super Bowls as a general manager in the NFL.

