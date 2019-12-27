Left Menu
Kings G Fox (back spasms), F Bagley (foot) exit game

Sacramento Kings point guard De'Aaron Fox departed Thursday night's game with the Minnesota Timberwolves due to back spasms and was ruled out. Sacramento also lost forward Marvin Bagley III to a left foot injury late in the third quarter. Bagley scored 18 points in 20 minutes before departing.

Fox exited less than two minutes into the game. He was in obvious pain as he left the court, and television cameras in a walkway underneath the stands showed him reaching his left hand behind his back as he was en route to the locker room. The Kings later announced the injury and that he wouldn't return to the game.

Fox was injured while contesting and preventing a shot by Minnesota's Treveon Graham. Fox leaped high in the air and apparently was hurt when he landed. Fox recently returned from an ankle injury that sidelined him 17 games. He was in his fifth game back.

For the Timberwolves, center Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) was sidelined for the fifth straight game.

