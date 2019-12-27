Left Menu
Mary Kom to face Nikhat Zareen in Olympic Qualifiers Women's trials

Six-time world champion boxer Mary Kom will face Nikhat Zareen in the final round of the Olympic Qualifiers Women's Boxing Trials here on Saturday.

  New Delhi
  Updated: 27-12-2019 18:04 IST
  Created: 27-12-2019 18:04 IST
Pugilist Mary Kom. Image Credit: ANI

Six-time world champion boxer Mary Kom will face Nikhat Zareen in the final round of the Olympic Qualifiers Women's Boxing Trials here on Saturday. In the 51kg category, Kom defeated her opponent Ritu Grewal in a unanimous decision while Zareen too outclassed her opponent Jyoti in a unanimous decision at the Indira Gandhi Stadium here on Friday.

The trials for the women's boxers are underway and will conclude on December 28 while the men's trials will take place from December 29 to 30. Earlier, Zareen demanded a 'fair chance' to contest the Tokyo Olympic qualifiers. On October 17, Zareen had written to the Union Sports Ministry challenging the Boxing Federation of India's (BFI) decision to accommodate world champion Kom by changing its rule of exempting gold and silver medallists from the World Cup.

Kom had won a bronze in the 51kg semi-final at the Women's World Boxing Championships in Ulan-Ude in Russia losing out to Busenaz Cakiroglu of Turkey on October 12 this year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

