REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET

SOCCER-ENGLAND-ARS/XHAKA Arsenal's Xhaka wants Hertha Berlin move in January - agent

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka wants to leave the Premier League club in the January transfer window and sign with Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin, the player's agent has said. OLYMPICS-2020/CEO

Tokyo 2020 CEO pledges to keep Games costs under budget Tokyo Olympics organisers sought to reassure Japan's public that the cost for hosting the Games will not exceed budgeted estimates, amid worries over possible overruns caused partly by late venue switches for the marathon and walking events.

CRICKET-TEST-ZAF-ENG England reduced to 157-6 at tea as they trail S.Africa

South Africa’s new pacemen Anrich Nortje and Dwaine Pretorius took three quick wickets to reduce England to 157-6 at tea as the home side wrestled back the momentum on the second day of the first test at Centurion Park on Friday. UPCOMING

SPORTS SOCCER

SOCCER-ENGLAND-WLV-MCI/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester City

Wolverhampton Wanderers take on Manchester City in the Premier League. 27 Dec 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-BRH-BOU/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Brighton & Hove Albion v AFC Bournemouth

28 Dec 07:30 ET / 12:30 GMT CRICKET

CRICKET-TEST-AUS-NZL/ Cricket - Australia v New Zealand - Second test

Cricket - Australia v New Zealand - Second test at Melbourne Cricket Ground 28 Dec

CRICKET-TEST-ZAF-ENG/ (PIX) Cricket - South Africa v England - First Test

South Africa host England at Centurion, near Pretoria, in the first of their four-test series. 28 Dec 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

