Rohit Sharma gives 'explosive' advice to young guns ahead of U19 World Cup

HIGHLIGHTS Rohit Sharma advised India's young guns preparing for the upcoming Under 19 World Cup in January 2020.

But he cautioned players to ensure they remain productive and produce results.

The 13th edition of the World Cup will be played between 16 teams, split into four groups.

Ahead of the ICC Under 19 World Cup, Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma has advised the young guns on shot selection saying that 'play shots if you want but produce results'. "As a kid, when we used to play a shot in the air, we were taken out of the nets, which I thought was not right, because eventually, you want the results and what if the guy is giving you results by playing the big shots? There is nothing wrong in that," ICC quoted Rohit as saying.

"So I would encourage them to play shots if they want to, but at the same time, they need to understand that they need to be productive, they need to produce results, that's the game," he added.

The Under 19 World Cup will kick off from January 12, 2020. Rohit, who represented India in the 2006 edition, backed youngsters to come good.

"Our team looks very strong, as always," said Rohit. "It's a big platform and in big platforms, India team generally tends to do well. I hope they bring the cup back home," he added.

India are placed in Group A with first-time qualifier Japan, New Zealand, and Sri Lanka. The top two teams from each group will then qualify for the Super League stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

