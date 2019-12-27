Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Skier Vonn gives engagement ring to hockey star Subban and he says 'yes!'

Olympic ski champion Lindsey Vonn believes women aren't the only ones who should get engagement rings. So on Christmas Day she gave one to boyfriend P.K. Subban, the Canadian-born New Jersey Devils defenseman. "On our 2 year anniversary, in a 'non traditional' move, I asked PK to marry me and he said, Yes!" Vonn posted on Twitter. "Women aren’t the only ones who should get engagement rings!" Take 5: Seahawks in trouble vs. 49ers?

Normally, the Seattle Seahawks should have the upper hand in Week 17's biggest matchup, a rematch with the San Francisco 49ers. They won the first encounter in Santa Clara, Calif., and now will benefit from the raucous home crowd at CenturyLink Field in prime time. Rayo-Albacete game marred by 'Nazi' chants to finish behind closed doors

A Spanish second division match between Rayo Vallecano and Albacete that was abandoned at halftime on Dec. 15 after a player was subjected to 'Nazi' chants will resume behind closed doors, the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) said on Friday. Albacete forward Roman Zozulya was targeted by chants from Rayo supporters, leading the referee to abandon the game, marking the first time in Spanish football history that a match was abandoned due to offensive chanting. NBA roundup: Doncic shines in return, Mavs handle Spurs

Luka Doncic scored 24 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and distributed eight assists in his return to the lineup after missing four games to help the Dallas Mavericks hold off the visiting San Antonio Spurs 102-98 on Thursday. Dallas led by five points entering the fourth quarter and by just 82-79 after a layup by the Spurs' Patty Mills with 10:11 to play. However, the Mavericks turned up the heat. Kristaps Porzingis made consecutive 3-pointers, and Dallas later went on a 14-2 run that featured two treys by Dorian Finney-Smith and one apiece from Delon Wright and Jalen Brunson, stretching their margin to 17 points. Report: Zlatan opts for second tour with AC Milan

Former Los Angeles Galaxy star Zlatan Ibrahimovic has decided on a second stint with AC Milan, per a published report on Thursday. Ibrahimovic, 38, has agreed to a six-month deal with the Serie A club, according to Sky Sport. NFL: Second look at video earns Giants' Golden $1 million

New York Giants linebacker Markus Golden is $1 million richer thanks to a review of the Giants-Washington Redskins game. Golden was originally credited with a half sack in the NFL game, but a second look at game video resulted in the first-year Giants player getting credit for 10 sacks for the season. That made him eligible under a clause in his contract that would net him $1 million if he reached double figures in sacks this season. Russia, in letter to WADA, says disagrees with decision to ban its athletes: RIA

The Russian Anti-Doping Agency sent a letter to the World Anti-Doping Agency formally stating that it disagrees with the decision to ban Russian athletes from major sporting events, RIA news agency reported on Friday, citing RUSADA head. RUSADA said earlier this month it would appeal against the four-year ban over doping that bars the country from competing under its flag at top international sporting events. NFL notebook: Texans quarterback Watson expects to play

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson was limited in practice on Thursday with a back injury for the second straight day, but he expects to play Sunday against the visiting Tennessee Titans. Watson told reporters he has "no idea" what head coach Bill O'Brien will decide, but added, "I don't want to take a day off if that was a question. I'm not expecting it." Olympics: Tokyo 2020 CEO pledges to keep Games costs under budget

Tokyo Olympics organizers sought to reassure Japan's public that the cost for hosting the Games will not exceed budgeted estimates, amid worries over possible overruns caused partly by late venue switches for the marathon and walking events. "We will keep telling the public that costs will stay at 1.35 trillion yen ($12 billion) and won't rise from here," Toshiro Mutoh, CEO of Tokyo 2020, told Reuters in an interview on Thursday. NBA notebook: Injured LeBron may miss time

LeBron James aggravated a right groin injury in the first quarter of the Los Angeles Lakers' 111-106 loss Wednesday and could be forced to miss some time, ESPN reported Thursday. James said he was kneed in the groin when taking a charge from the Clippers' Patrick Beverley and said that "kind of set me right back to where I was five days ago."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.