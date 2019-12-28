People News Roundup: Skier Vonn gives engagement ring to hockey star Subban; Kylie invites politics-weary Brits and more

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Skier Vonn gives engagement ring to hockey star Subban and he says 'yes!'

Olympic ski champion Lindsey Vonn believes women aren't the only ones who should get engagement rings. So on Christmas Day, she gave one to boyfriend P.K. Subban, the Canadian-born New Jersey Devils defenseman. "On our 2 year anniversary, in a 'non-traditional' move, I asked PK to marry me and he said, Yes!" Vonn posted on Twitter. "Women aren't the only ones who should get engagement rings!"

Kylie invites politics-weary Brits to 'call on your friends in Australia'

Australian pop star Kylie Minogue has invited weary Britons to forget politics and "call on your friends in Australia" in a tourism campaign launched in Britain on Christmas Day. Britain, which is responsible for the fourth-largest number of tourists to Australia, has had a tumultuous political year with deep rancor over Brexit and its first December election in almost a century.

George Michael's sister Melanie died on Christmas Day, family says

George Michael's sister Melanie Panayiotou died on Christmas Day, the third anniversary of the pop singer's death, her family said on Friday. "We can confirm that very tragically Melanie has passed away suddenly. We would simply ask that the family's privacy be respected at this very sad time," the family said in a statement issued through their lawyer, John Reid.

