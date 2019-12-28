Left Menu
Cricket-Santner reprieve adds to Australia's DRS frustrations

  • Reuters
  • Melbourne
  • Updated: 28-12-2019 09:23 IST
Australia's frustrations with cricket's Decision Review System continued at the Boxing Day test on Saturday with New Zealand all-rounder Mitchell Santner reprieved after appearing to glove a catch.

Santner, yet to score, fended away a Mitchell Starc delivery to Travis Head at leg gully before lunch on day three, prompting a big appeal from the home side which was turned down by umpire Marais Erasmus. Australia captain Tim Paine lost a referral when third umpire Aleem Dar upheld the decision after reviewing video replays from several angles.

Dar said there was "inconclusive evidence" to over-turn Erasmus's verdict, although the ball appeared to brush the sweatband of Santner's glove. "It looked like it touched the sweatband," Australia pace bowler James Pattinson told host broadcaster Fox Cricket.

"I suppose you have to go with the on-field umpire's decision but there's a bit of speculation on it." Santner was ultimately caught behind for three off the bowling of Pattinson soon after the lunch break before New Zealand were bowled out for 148 before tea in reply to Australia's first innings 467.

Paine complained about the DRS on day two after being dismissed lbw on review for 79. Australia was also flummoxed when New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor was given out lbw on the field but successfully referred the decision late on day two.

"I'm just seeing time and time again, what I see to the naked eye, or watching it on television in real-time, and then when it comes up it is sometimes a little bit off the mark," Paine said of the DRS in an interview with state radio station ABC.

