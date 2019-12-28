Weightlifter Seema banned for four years for doping

Weightlifter Seema has been banned by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) for four years for a doping violation. The verdict comes following the hearing on her positive test for banned performance-enhancing drugs.

"Presence of prohibited substances were found in her system during an ongoing Championship to enhance her performance which amounted to a clear cut case of cheating and outright violation of National Anti-Doping rules," the official statement said. Her dope sample was collected this year during the 34th Women National Weightlifting Championship held in Vishakhapatnam by NADA dope control officer.

The analysis report of her sample returned an Adverse Analytical Finding (AAF) for the presence of a prohibited substance namely 3- Hydroxy-4-methoxy Tamoxifen (Metabolite of Tamoxifen), selective Estrogen Receptor Modular (SERM) Metenolone, Anabolic Steroid Ostarine ( Enobosram), Selective Androgen Receptor Modular (SARM). These are all non-specified substances as per the WADA prohibited list of 2019.

Earlier, Seema had managed to bag a silver medal in the 2017 Commonwealth Championships. (ANI)

