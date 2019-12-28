Left Menu
Development News Edition

Man City's title bid in tatters after collapse at Wolves

  • PTI
  • |
  • Wolverhampton
  • |
  • Updated: 28-12-2019 10:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-12-2019 10:01 IST
Man City's title bid in tatters after collapse at Wolves

Wolverhampton, Dec 28 (AFP) Pep Guardiola admitted Manchester City's faint hopes of retaining the Premier League title were in tatters as they blew a two-goal lead and had Ederson sent in a dramatic 3-2 defeat at Wolves on Friday. Guardiola's side recovered from Ederson's 12th minute dismissal to take control thanks to Raheem Sterling's double either side of half-time.

But City's fatigued stars were unable to go the distance as Adama Traore's goal started a thrilling Wolves fightback. Raul Jimenez equalised with eight minutes to go and Matt Doherty hit the winner to send Molineux wild in the 89th minute.

"Always the goals can be avoided but sometimes it's tiredness. It's a lot of minutes to defend with 10 men," Guardiola said. "No regrets, they did absolutely everything to defend a result for 80 minutes but it was difficult."

Third placed City trail runaway leaders Liverpool by 14 points and, Jurgen Klopp's red-hot team have a game in hand, making it hard to imagine the champions getting their hands on the trophy for a third successive season. "It is a big gap for a long time. It's not a race if you think about it," Guardiola said.

"I have been asked the question for a long time and it is the same answer. It's not realistic to think about the title race. "We have to think of the next game and about winning our games."

Wolves, flying high in fifth place, have contributed to City's downfall more than most and, after winning 2-0 at the Etihad Stadium in October, they celebrated a top-flight double over the Manchester club for the first time since 1960-61. The only blemish for Wolves were the missiles thrown from the stands when City celebrated their second goal, an incident that prompted the Football Association to launch an investigation.

Referee Martin Atkinson was seen passing a metal hip flask to the fourth official as an announcement over the tannoy warned "numerous instances of objects being thrown have been seen. CCTV will be used to prosecute offenders". It was a bitter night for Guardiola, whose team have lost five league games this season after being beaten just four times in the whole of last term.

City had looked closer to their best in recent wins over Arsenal and Leicester, but they could not have made a worse start at Molineux. When Diogo Jota escaped with a well-timed run behind the City defence, Ederson rashly raced out of his area.

The Brazilian misjudged the bounce of the ball and clipped Jota, earning a red card. Guardiola then replaced Sergio Aguero with reserve keeper Claudio Bravo. City responded by snatching the lead in controversial fashion in the 25th minute.

Riyad Mahrez made an incisive run that ended with Leander Dendoncker stepping on the Algerian's foot, leading VAR to award a penalty. That was not the end of the drama as Sterling's spot-kick was saved by Rui Patricio, only for VAR to intervene again as the penalty was retaken for encroachment.

- Relentless pressure - =======================

Sterling shot to the same side with his second kick, but although Patricio saved again, this time the winger followed up to tap in the rebound. When Sterling doubled the lead in the 50th minute, City looked in charge.

Beating the offside trap with ease, Sterling ran onto Kevin De Bruyne's pass and clipped a deft finish over Patricio. But Sterling's eventful night wasn't finished yet and, when he surrendered possession careless in midfield five minutes later, Wolves took advantage to reduce the deficit.

Traore's blistering pace makes him a tough opponent, so City backed off just enough to allow the wing-back to blast a low drive past Bravo from 20 yards. Wolves' relentless pressure in the closing stages finally forced City to crack.

Benjamin Mendy made a mess of trying to shepherd the ball out for a goal-kick and Traore stole possession. Traore crossed for Jimenez to stab past Bravo from close-range, leaving City's exhausted players on their knees in frustration.

There was even worse to come for City in the 89th minute as Doherty took Jimenez's backheel, slalomed past Nicolas Otamendi and smashed a fine finish into the far corner. (AFP) AH AH

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

'Lakshya' actor Kushal Punjabi found hanging in Bandra home

Cyclone Sarai: Hundreds evacuate in Fiji; dozens of flights cancelled

Amazon announces new fulfillment center to expand presence in Florida

JSPL Foundation wins Grow Care India CSR award in platinum category

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Sunny Leone joins VMate for New Year celebrations

Finally, the identity of Sunny Leones Mr V is disclosed and it is none other than VMate, the trending short video platform. The platform has collaborated with Sunny Leone for its New Year campaign SunnyKaNewYearCall. The reward for the top ...

'That's big': Tim Paine bowled over by Trent Boult's strike to boundary

Australia skipper Tim Paine who is known for coming up with quirky descriptions from behind the stumps was completely bowled over by New Zealands tailenders strike to the boundary. The incident happened in the 54th over of the Kiwi innings....

CBSE schools to become anger free zones

In a bid to bring about positive change in children, the Central Board of Secondary Education CBSE has asked all its affiliated schools to become anger-free zones where everyone including teachers, staff and parents will try to manage their...

ISA to deepen industry collaboration between India, US: Biswal

The signing of the Industrial Security Annex between India and the US will deepen industry collaboration, enable release of more advanced technology and information to India and help make it part of global supply chain in the defence sector...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019